‘Avenue 5’: Kyle Bornheimer & Jessica St. Clair To Recur In Armando Iannucci’s HBO Space Comedy Series

Kyle Bornheimer (Casual) and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House) are set for recurring roles opposite Hugh Laurie in Armando Iannucci’s HBO space comedy Avenue 5.

Created by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. With Hugh Laurie as the Captain, nothing can go wrong.

Bornheimer will play Doug. Mia’s (St. Clair) husband Doug is bitter, broken, and overly sensitive. After giving up his own dreams to follow Mia’s, rejected Doug is now in the midst of a midlife crisis.

St. Clair’s Mia took a space-cation with Doug to try and save their troubled marriage. Now trapped together sharing a tiny cabin, the tedium of Space is beginning to seriously grate on Mia.

In addition to Laurie, Bornheimer and St. Clair join previously cast Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, Ethan Phillips and Himesh Patel.

Iannucci executive produces with Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche and Will Smith.

Bornheimer can next be seen in the upcoming Netflix anthology series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and the anthology series Amazing Stories for Apple TV+ which will premiere this fall. His other TV credits include an on-going arc on Hulu dramedy Casual as well HBO drama series Westworld. On the feature side, Bornheimer just wrapped Lovebirds for Paramount, opposite Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, and Anna Camp. He’s repped by Gersh, Haven Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein.

St. Clair co-created and starred in USA’s critically-acclaimed comedy Playing House. She can currently be seen in a recurring role opposite Katy Mixon on American Housewife. On the big screen, St. Clair most recently can be seen in Dog Days and The House. She’s repped by UTA and Rise Management.