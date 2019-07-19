‘Avengers’ Beam Into Russo Brothers’ Comic-Con Panel; Directors’ Next Movie ‘Cherry’ To Be Rated R, Tease Marvel’s ‘Secret Wars’

Refresh for updates In a Comic-Con year where many motion major picture studios are sitting on the sidelines, the Russo Brothers ratcheted up the excitement and beamed in a slew of friends, who largely had fan-questions about Avengers i.e. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland.

Holland beamed in to talk about Cherry, his next movie which Joe and Anthony Russo are shooting this October. Pic will take place and shoot near their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Project is based on the Knopf novel, and parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme un-diagnosed PTSD and fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks. The brothers today said that the movie will be rated R.

At the top of the panel, the Russos were nudged on whether they’d ever direct a Marvel Secret Wars movie. “Our run at Marvel was one of the best creatives times, we’d love to work with Marvel again and maybe that’s on Secret Wars,” said Joe Russo. “That’s a favorite of ours when we were young and I read it in a whole sitting when I was 12,” he added.

Asked if the movie could be a two-or-three parter, Joe answered “I don’t know, it could be a six-parter.” No immediate plans, as the brothers’ AGBO Studios is focused on an immediate slate of upcoming pics including 21 Bridges, Electric State and a Netflix Chris Hemsworth movie Dhaka as well as their Magic The Gathering animated series also at the series.

Most of the questions asked by those Avengers beaming in were silly: Paul Rudd asked which Chris has the best ass — Evans or Hemsworth. The brothers tossed the question to fans who screamed for Evans. Ruffalo, who was first to project on screen, asked, “I want to know since Hulk and Banner came to terms with each other, does that make the new Hulk, the smart Hulk, the strongest?” Joe Russo asked Hall H who the smartest Avenger is: Bruce Banner or Tony Stark? They screamed for Tony Stark.

The Comic-Con panel kicked off with sizzle reel of Russo Brothers’ greatest hits from Community, to their Marvel canon the Captain America franchise and Avengers pics.

