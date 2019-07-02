The Russo Brothers Heading To San Diego Comic-Con: Is An ‘Avengers’ Reunion In Store?

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of this summer’s $2.76 billion-grossing Disney/Marvel pic Avengers: Endgame, are officially heading to San Diego Comic-Con and will be hosting their own panel centering on their AGBO Studios.

The panel is happening at 11 AM on Friday, July 19 in Hall H. The duo will reflect on Endgame and tell fans what’s in store at their indie studio, which finances filmed projects in any medium, while keeping creative control within the hands of artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

As an aside, Deadline is also hearing that some form of an Avengers reunion is in store down at SDCC. Some of the cast members could show up at the AGBO panel Friday, or at the Marvel panel on Saturday night. Consider it one last goodbye.

One of the seminal moments at Comic-Con occurred in 2010, when the entire cast of 2012’s The Avengers — Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg — were brought together onstage, made official to the world.

Here’s what the Russos teased on Instagram this morning: