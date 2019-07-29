Russo Brothers Break More Records With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ As FandangoNOW Reports All-Time Home Presales: A List Of All B.O. Benchmarks For Marvel Pic

After Avengers: Endgame toppled Avatar to become the highest grossing film worldwide on Comic-Con Saturday with $2.79 billion, FandangoNOW, Fandango’s video on-demand service, is reporting that the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed sequel is the most pre-ordered title in the company’s history. It’s just one of several records that Endgame has shattered this summer.

Of note, the Russos are a rare bunch of guys at the global box office: No other filmmaker has achieved an average of $1.67 billion over four straight films ever. They are also the only filmmakers to have two pics back-to-back movies that have grossed north of $2 billion. Only five films have passed the $2B mark at the global B.O., and between Cameron and the Russos they own two apiece: Cameron with Avatar and Titanic in spots 2 and 3,and the Russos with Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War in spots 1 and 5. J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens stills ranks forth worldwide with $2.068B. In total, the Russos have racked up over $6.8 billion in their directing credits at the worldwide box office.

Forty-two percent of total preorder sales are for the 4K version alone, one of the largest 4K shares of a film’s overall preorders FandangoNOW has ever seen. Avengers: Endgame debuts tonight at 9 p.m. PT (midnight EST).

“There’s so much going on in ‘Endgame’ that fans will want to own it at home, especially in the highest definition possible, so they can watch it again and again and catch all the things they missed,” says Fandango’s Erik Davis. “It’s an emotional ride and visual feast, and with the new bonus features, ‘Endgame’ promises to be the most significant home entertainment event of the year.”

According to a FandangoNOW survey of more than 1,000 fans planning to watch “Endgame” at home: 97% own other Marvel movies, 89% plan to show Endgame to friends, family, or significant others at home., 88% believe Endgame ranks as a classic and 86% previously viewed Endgame at least once in theaters.

Here’s a list of all the records that Avengers: Endgame has broken this summer:

–Highest-Grossing Movie in history ($2.793 billion)

–Fastest to $500m (3 days), $1 billion (5 days), $1.5 billion (8 days), $2 billion (11 days), $2.5 billion worldwide (20 days).

–Fastest to $100m (21 hours), $200M (2 days), $300m (3 days), $400m (5 days), $500M (8 days) $600m (10 days), $700M (16 days tying with Star Wars Force Awakens) domestically. However, it took Force Awakens 23 days to cross $800M, and Endgame 32 days.

–Highest opening weekend gross domestically ($357.1M) and worldwide ($1.22B)

–Highest opening week gross domestically ($473.8M)

–Highest initial release gross worldwide

–Highest domestic opening day and single-day gross ($157.4M)

–Highest domestic Friday gross of ($157.4M)

–Highest domestic Saturday gross of ($109.2M)

–Highest domestic Sunday gross of ($90.3M)

–Highest domestic market share in a weekend at 89.7%

–Highest global opening for IMAX and 3D formats

–Second widest domestic opening and release (4,662 theaters, however, Lion King unseated it recently at 4,725 theaters)

–Largest Thursday Preview ($60M)

–Largest wide opening per screen average and highest per weekend theater average for a pic released in U.S./Canada ($76,6K)

–Largest overseas opening of all-time ($866.5M)

–Highest grossing PG-13 Movie in history ($473.8M)

–12 Advance Ticket Sales Records

–44 Opening Weekend Records including the US, China ($175.9M), UK ($55.98M), France ($24.97M), Australia ($24M), South Korea ($46.9m), Argentina ($6.8m), Brazil ($26.3M) and Mexico ($31.9M).

–29 Single Day Grossing Records

International Records:

–Highest-grossing film: 10 Territories including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Uruguay

–Highest opening weekend gross: 54 Territories including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Central America, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Africa, Ecuador, Egypt, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southern Africa, South Korea, Spain, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, West Africa

–Highest opening day gross: 42 Territories including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Central America, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, East Africa, Ecuador, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Southern Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, West Africa

–Highest IMAX gross: 6 Territories including Argentina, Belgium, China, India, Italy, Mexico

–Highest IMAX opening weekend gross: 50 Territories including Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, China, Colombia, Coast Rica, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Southern Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam

–Highest IMAX opening day gross: 11 Territories including Argentina, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates

–Highest midnight previews gross in China

–Highest pre-sales gross in China