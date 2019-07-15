‘Avengers: End Game’ , ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lead 45th Annual Saturn Award Nominations

HBO

The Avengers rule the day as Marvel and Disney’s box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame picked up 14 Saturn Award nominations, along with another couple for Avengers: Infinity War. It was by far the biggest individual total for a film , with Disney’s Aladdin ranking second with nine ,Universal’s Us had eight, Warner Bros Aquaman and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns have six each. On the TV side HBO’s Game Of Thrones grabbed nine nods followed by The Haunting Of Hill House and The Walking Dead with six each. Disney leads the studio count with 44 nominations across all its related companies, while Netflix dominates the television side with 27 nominations.

The 45th Annual Saturn Awards which prides itself in honoring genre entertainment since 1973 when it was started by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, previously announced they were retooling the fan-favorite awards show by moving it from June to September 13, and because of that change the eligibility window for this year’s noms is based on a 16-month eligibility period between March 1 2018 and July 7 2019 , rather than 12 months as usual. As part of the reorganization the show will also move to the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles. A first-time streaming partner will be announced shortly in order to increase the global reach of the show as well.

Related Story Saturn Awards To Be Reinvigorated With Streaming Partner; Roberto Orci, Roy Lee, Robert Rodriguez & More Join Advisory Board

Below is the complete list of nominees:

FILM

BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE

Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony / Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE

Alita: Battle Angel 20th Century Fox

Bumblebee Paramount

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures

Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures

Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios

Sorry to Bother You Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures

Upgrade BH Tilt

BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE

Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Dumbo Walt Disney Studios

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Toy Story 4 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Yesterday Universal Pictures

BEST HORROR FILM RELEASE

The Dead Don’t Die Focus Features

Halloween Universal Pictures

Hereditary A24

Overlord Paramount

Pet Sematary Paramount

A Quiet Place Paramount

Us Universal Pictures

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE FILM RELEASE

Cold Pursuit Lionsgate / Summit

Escape Room Columbia Pictures/Sony

Glass Universal

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Lionsgate / Summit

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount

Skyscraper Universal Pictures

BEST THRILLER FILM RELEASE

Bad Samaritan Electric Entertainment

Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox

Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Dragged Across Concrete Lionsgate / Summit

Greta Focus Features

Ma Universal Pictures

Searching Sony Pictures

BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE

The Grinch Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World Universal Pictures

The Incredibles 2 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Ralph Breaks the Internet Walt Disney Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

Toy Story 4 Walt Disney Studios

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM RELEASE

American Animals The Orchard

Anna and the Apocalypse Orion Pictures

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot RLJ Entertainment

Mandy RLJ Entertainment

Ophelia IFC Films

Summer of 84 Gunpowder & Sky

Tomorrow Man Bleecker St.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM RELEASE

Aniara Magnet / Magnolia Pictures

Border Neon

Burning Well Go USA

Ghost Stories IFC Films

The Guilty Magnolia Pictures

Shadow Well Go USA

BEST ACTOR IN A FILM

Jeff Bridges Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox

Nicolas Cage Mandy RLJ Entertainment

Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount

Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Mel Gibson Dragged Across Concrete Lionsgate / Summit

Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Lionsgate / Summit

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM

Emily Blunt Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Toni Collette Hereditary A24

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Universal

Nicole Kidman Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Brie Larson Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Lupita Nyong’o Us Universal Pictures

Octavia Spencer Ma Universal Pictures

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM

Josh Brolin Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

John Lithgow Pet Sematary Paramount

Lin-Manuel Miranda Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Lewis Pullman Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox

Jeremy Renner Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Will Smith Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Steven Yeun Burning Well Go USA

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Cynthia Erivo Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox

Karen Gillan Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Amber Heard Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Naomi Scott Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Hailee Steinfeld Bumblebee Paramount

Zendaya Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel / Sony Studios

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR

Evan Alex Us Universal Pictures

Asher Angel Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures

Millie Bobby Brown Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary

Jack Dylan Grazer Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel / Sony Pictures

Shahadi Wright Joseph Us Universal Pictures

Millicent Simmonds A Quiet Place Paramount

BEST FILM DIRECTOR

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Karyn Kusama Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Jordan Peele Us Universal Pictures

Guy Ritchie Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Steven Spielberg Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures

James Wan Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Zhang Yimou Shadow Well Go USA

BEST FILM SCREENPLAY

Drew Goddard Bad Times at The El Royale

20th Century Fox

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Christopher McQuarrie Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Paramount

Oh Jung-mi, Lee Chang-Dong Burning

Well Go USA

Jordan Peele Us

Universal Pictures

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski A Quiet Place

Paramount

Craig Zahler Dragged Across Concrete

Lionsgate / Summit

BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bill Brzeski Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Ruth De Jong Us Universal Pictures

Rick Heinrichs Dumbo Walt Disney Studios

Gemma Jackson Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing Shadow Well Go USA

John Myhre Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

BEST FILM EDITING

Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

James Herbert Aladdin

Walt Disney Studios

Nicholas Monsour Us

Universal Pictures

Kirk Morri Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures

Evan Schiff John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Lionsgate / Summit

Christopher Tellefsen A Quiet Place

Paramount

BEST FILM MUSIC

Danny Elfman Dumbo Walt Disney Pictures

Bear McCreary Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary

Alan Menken Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Marc Shaiman Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Alan Silvestri Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Alan Silvestri Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST FILM COSTUME

Kym Barrett Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures

Leah Butler Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures

Judianna Makovsky Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Chen Minzheng Shadow Well Go USA

Sandy Powell Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios

Michael Wilkinson Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

BEST FILM MAKE-UP

John Blake, Brian Sipe Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Judy Chin, Mike Marino The Dead Don’t Die

Focus Features

Bill Corso Destroyer

Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Lisa Love, Tate Steinsiek Dragged Across Concrete

Lionsgate / Summit

Tristan Versluis, Naomi Dunne, Duncan Jarman Overlord

Paramount

Annick Chartier, Adrien Morot Pet Sematary

Paramount

Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez Suspiria

Amazon

BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS

A Quiet Place Paramount

Aladdin Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount

Ready Player One Warner Bros.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony Pictures

TELEVISION AND STREAMING TELEVISION

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

Arrow The CW

Black Lightning The CW

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Freeform

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The CW

The Flash The CW

Gotham Fox

Supergirl The CW

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES

The 100 The CW

Counterpart Starz

Doctor Who BBC America

Krypton SyFy

Manifest NBC

The Orville Fox

Roswell, New Mexico The CW

Westworld HBO

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

American Gods Starz

Charmed The CW

Game of Thrones HBO

The Good Place NBC

The Good Witch Hallmark Channel

The Magicians SyFy

Outlander Starz

The Outpost The CW

BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES

NOS4A2 AMC

American Horror Story: Apocalypse FX

A Discovery of Witches AMC

Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Preacher AMC

Supernatural The CW

The Walking Dead AMC

What We Do in the Shadows FX

BEST ACTION / THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES

Better Call Saul AMC

Killing Eve BBC America

The Last Ship TNT

Mr. Mercedes Audience TV Network

The Purge USA Network

Riverdale The CW

The Sinner USA Network

BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION

Archer FX

Duck Tales Disney Channel

Family Guy Fox

The Simpsons Fox

Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel

BEST ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Grant Gustin The Flash The CW

Kit Harington Game of Thrones HBO

Sam Heughan Outlander Starz

Andrew Lincoln The Walking Dead AMC

Seth MacFarlane The Orville Fox

Bill Pullman The Sinner USA Network

Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO

BEST ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Caitriona Balfe Outlander Starz

Melissa Benoist Supergirl The CW

Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones HBO

Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America

Adrianne Palicki The Orville Fox

Candice Patton The Flash The CW

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who BBC America

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul AMC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones HBO

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones HBO

David Harewood Supergirl The CW

Ed Harris Westworld HBO

Lennie James Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Khary Payton The Walking Dead AMC

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Gwendoline Christie Game of Thrones HBO

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead AMC

Lena Headey Game of Thrones HBO

Melissa McBride The Walking Dead AMC

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul AMC

Sophie Skelton Outlander Starz

Sophie Turner Game of Thrones HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

KJ Apa Riverdale The CW

Tosin Cole Doctor Who BBC America

Cameron Cuffe Krypton SyFy

Benjamin Wadsworth Deadly Class SyFy

David Mazouz Gotham Fox

Cole Sprouse Riverdale The CW

Maisie Williams Game of Thrones HBO

BEST GUEST STARRING PERFORMANCE ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Rainer Bock Better Call Saul AMC

Jon Cryer Supergirl The CW

Sydney Lemmon Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan The Walking Dead AMC

Tonya Pinkins Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Ed Speleers Outlander Starz

BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe

DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix

Marvel’s Runaways Hulu

The Umbrella Academy Netflix

BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES

Black Mirror Netflix

The Expanse Amazon

Lost in Space Netflix

Good Omens Amazon

Russian Doll Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon

BEST STREAMING HORROR & THRILLER SERIES

Castle Rock Hulu

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu

Stranger Things Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

The Twilight Zone CBS All Access

You Netflix / Lifetime

BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Penn Badgley You Netflix / Lifetime

Jon Bernthal Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix

Charlie Cox Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

John Krasinski Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon

Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Netflix

Evil and Vile

David Tennant Good Omens Amazon

Henry Thomas The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Carla Gugino The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Elizabeth Lail You Netflix / Lifetime

Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll Netflix

Molly Parker Lost in Space Netflix

Krysten Ritter Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix

Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Wilson Cruz Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Michiel Huisman The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Timothy Hutton The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Doug Jones Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Ethan Peck Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Maxwell Jenkins Lost in Space Netflix

Michael Sheen Good Omens Amazon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES

Maya Hawke Stranger Things Netflix

Ellen Page The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Parker Posey Lost in Space Netflix

Victoria Pedretti The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Taylor Russell Lost in Space Netflix

Sissy Spacek Castle Rock Hulu

Deborah Ann Woll Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

HOME ENTERTAINMENT

BEST DVD / BD RELEASE

Fahrenheit 451 HBO

Jonathan Well Go USA

Kin Lionsgate

King Cohen La La Land

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Warner

Time Freak Lionsgate

BEST DVD / BD CLASSIC FILM RELEASE

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K) Warner

Deep Rising Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Jack the Giant Killer Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Maximum Overdrive Lionsgate/Vestron

The Reincarnation of Peter Proud Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Spiral Staircase Kino Lorber Studio Classics

BEST DVD / BD SPECIAL EDITION RELEASE

12 Monkeys Collector’s Edition Arrow

The Changeling Limited Edition Severin

Crimson Peak Limited Edition Arrow

A Fistful of Dollars Special Edition Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Horror Express Special Edition Arrow

Waterworld Limited Edition Arrow

BEST DVD / BD COLLECTION RELEASE

The Bloodthirsty Trilogy Arrow

The Complete Sartana Arrow

Jack Ryan: 5 Film Collection (4K) Paramount

The Matrix Trilogy (4K) Warner

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Universal Classic Monsters 30 Film Collection Universal

BEST DVD / BD TELEVISION MOVIE OR SERIES RELEASE

The Ghost of Sierra de Cobre Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Martian Chronicles (Complete Mini-Series) Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Night Stalker Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Night Strangler Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Outer Limits (Season 1 and 2) Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Trilogy of Terror Kino Lorber Studio Classics

LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION

BEST LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Segerstrom Center for the Arts

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder 3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center

An Inspector Calls Wallis Annenberg Center for the

Performing Arts

The Old Man and the Old Moon The PigPen Theatre Company

at The Wallis

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – After Hours Theatre Company

The Immersive Experience

Puppet Up! Uncensored Henson Alternative

The Secret Garden 3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center