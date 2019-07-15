‘Avengers: End Game’ , ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lead 45th Annual Saturn Award Nominations

Click to Skip Ad
Disney/Marvel
Game Of Thrones
HBO

The Avengers rule the day as Marvel and Disney’s box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame picked up 14 Saturn Award nominations, along with another couple for Avengers: Infinity War.  It was by far the biggest individual total for a film , with Disney’s Aladdin ranking second with nine ,Universal’s Us had eight, Warner Bros Aquaman  and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns have six each.  On the TV side HBO’s Game Of Thrones  grabbed nine nods  followed by The Haunting Of Hill House  and The Walking Dead with six each. Disney leads the studio count with 44 nominations across all its related companies, while Netflix dominates the television side with 27 nominations.

Pete Hammond Deadline

The 45th Annual Saturn Awards which prides itself in honoring genre entertainment since 1973 when it was started by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, previously announced they  were retooling the fan-favorite awards show by moving it from June to September 13, and because of that change  the eligibility window  for this year’s noms is based on a 16-month eligibility period between March 1 2018 and July 7 2019 , rather than 12 months as usual.  As part of the reorganization the show will also move to the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles.  A first-time streaming partner will be announced shortly  in order to increase the global reach of the show as well.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

 

 

 

FILM

BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE

Aquaman                                                                                           Warner Bros. Pictures

Avengers: Endgame                                                                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Infinity War                                                                       Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Captain Marvel                                                                                  Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Shazam!                                                                                             Warner Bros. Pictures

Spider-Man: Far From Home                                                            Sony / Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse                                                  Sony Pictures

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE

Alita: Battle Angel                                                                              20th Century Fox

Bumblebee                                                                                        Paramount

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom                                                          Universal Pictures

Ready Player One                                                                             Warner Bros. Pictures

Solo: A Star Wars Story                                                                   Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios

Sorry to Bother You                                                                           Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures

Upgrade                                                                                             BH Tilt

 

BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE

Aladdin                                                                                               Walt Disney Studios

Dumbo                                                                                               Walt Disney Studios

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald                                   Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla, King of the Monsters                                                          Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns                                                                       Walt Disney Studios

Toy Story 4                                                                                        Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Yesterday                                                                                          Universal Pictures

 

BEST HORROR FILM RELEASE

The Dead Don’t Die                                                                           Focus Features

Halloween                                                                                          Universal Pictures

Hereditary                                                                                          A24

Overlord                                                                                             Paramount

Pet Sematary                                                                                     Paramount

A Quiet Place                                                                                    Paramount

Us                                                                                                      Universal Pictures

 

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE FILM RELEASE

Cold Pursuit                                                                                       Lionsgate / Summit

Escape Room                                                                                    Columbia Pictures/Sony

Glass                                                                                                 Universal

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum                                                  Lionsgate / Summit

Mission: Impossible – Fallout                                                            Paramount

Skyscraper                                                                                        Universal Pictures

 

BEST THRILLER FILM RELEASE

Bad Samaritan                                                                                   Electric Entertainment

Bad Times at The El Royale                                                             20th Century Fox

Destroyer                                                                                           Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Dragged Across Concrete                                                                 Lionsgate / Summit

Greta                                                                                                  Focus Features

Ma                                                                                                      Universal Pictures

Searching                                                                                           Sony Pictures

 

BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE

The Grinch                                                                                         Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World                              Universal Pictures

The Incredibles 2                                                                              Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios

Ralph Breaks the Internet                                                                  Walt Disney Studios

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse                                                   Sony Pictures

Toy Story 4                                                                                        Walt Disney Studios

 

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM RELEASE

American Animals                                                                              The Orchard

Anna and the Apocalypse                                                                 Orion Pictures

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot                              RLJ Entertainment

Mandy                                                                                                RLJ Entertainment

Ophelia                                                                                               IFC Films

Summer of 84                                                                                    Gunpowder & Sky

Tomorrow Man                                                                                   Bleecker St.

 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM RELEASE

Aniara                                                                                                 Magnet / Magnolia Pictures

Border                                                                                                Neon

Burning                                                                                               Well Go USA

Ghost Stories                                                                                     IFC Films

The Guilty                                                                                          Magnolia Pictures

Shadow                                                                                              Well Go USA

 

BEST ACTOR IN A FILM

Jeff Bridges                            Bad Times at The El Royale             20th Century Fox

Nicolas Cage                         Mandy                                                RLJ Entertainment

Tom Cruise                            Mission: Impossible – Fallout            Paramount

Chris Evans                           Avengers: Endgame                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Robert Downey Jr.                 Avengers: Endgame                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Mel Gibson                             Dragged Across Concrete                 Lionsgate / Summit

Keanu Reeves                       John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum  Lionsgate / Summit

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM

Emily Blunt                             Mary Poppins Returns                       Walt Disney Studios

Toni Collette                           Hereditary                                          A24

Jamie Lee Curtis                    Halloween                                          Universal

Nicole Kidman                       Destroyer                                           Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Brie Larson                             Captain Marvel                                  Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Lupita Nyong’o                       Us                                                      Universal Pictures

Octavia Spencer                    Ma                                                      Universal Pictures

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM

Josh Brolin                             Avengers: Infinity War                       Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

John Lithgow                          Pet Sematary                                    Paramount

Lin-Manuel Miranda               Mary Poppins Returns                       Walt Disney Studios

Lewis Pullman                       Bad Times at The El Royale              20th Century Fox

Jeremy Renner                      Avengers: Endgame                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Will Smith                               Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

Steven Yeun                          Burning                                               Well Go USA

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM

Cynthia Erivo                         Bad Times at The El Royale             20th Century Fox

Karen Gillan                           Avengers: Endgame                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Amber Heard                         Aquaman                                            Warner Bros. Pictures

Scarlett Johansson                Avengers: Endgame                         Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Naomi Scott                           Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

Hailee Steinfeld                     Bumblebee                                         Paramount

Zendaya                                 Spider-Man: Far From Home            Marvel / Sony Studios

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR

Evan Alex                               Us                                                      Universal Pictures

Asher Angel                           Shazam!                                            Warner Bros. Pictures

Millie Bobby Brown                Godzilla, King of the Monsters          Warner Bros. / Legendary

Jack Dylan Grazer                 Shazam!                                             Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Holland                           Spider-Man: Far From Home            Marvel / Sony Pictures

Shahadi Wright Joseph         Us                                                      Universal Pictures

Millicent Simmonds               A Quiet Place                                    Paramount

 

BEST FILM DIRECTOR

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck      Captain Marvel                                  Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Karyn Kusama                       Destroyer                                           Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

Jordan Peele                          Us                                                      Universal Pictures

Guy Ritchie                            Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo   Avengers: Endgame                         Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Steven Spielberg                   Ready Player One                             Warner Bros. Pictures

James Wan                            Aquaman                                           Warner Bros. Pictures

Zhang Yimou                         Shadow                                              Well Go USA

 

BEST FILM SCREENPLAY

Drew Goddard                                                                                   Bad Times at The El Royale

20th Century Fox

 

Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely                                            Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

 

Christopher McQuarrie                                                                      Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Paramount

 

Oh Jung-mi, Lee Chang-Dong                                                          Burning

Well Go USA

 

Jordan Peele                                                                                      Us

Universal Pictures

 

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski                                        A Quiet Place

Paramount

 

  1. Craig Zahler                                                                                   Dragged Across Concrete

Lionsgate / Summit

 

BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN

Bill Brzeski                             Aquaman                                            Warner Bros. Pictures

Ruth De Jong                         Us                                                      Universal Pictures

Rick Heinrichs                        Dumbo                                               Walt Disney Studios

Gemma Jackson                   Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing       Shadow                                              Well Go USA

John Myhre                            Mary Poppins Returns                       Walt Disney Studios

Charles Wood                        Avengers: Endgame                         Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

 

BEST FILM EDITING

Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt                                                         Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

 

James Herbert                                                                                  Aladdin

Walt Disney Studios

 

Nicholas Monsour                                                                              Us

Universal Pictures

 

Kirk Morri                                                                                           Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures

 

Evan Schiff                                                                                        John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Lionsgate / Summit

 

Christopher Tellefsen                                                                        A Quiet Place

Paramount

 

BEST FILM MUSIC

Danny Elfman                        Dumbo                                               Walt Disney Pictures

Bear McCreary                      Godzilla, King of the Monsters          Warner Bros. / Legendary

Alan Menken                          Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

Marc Shaiman                       Mary Poppins Returns                       Walt Disney Studios

Alan Silvestri                          Avengers: Endgame                         Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Alan Silvestri                          Ready Player One                             Warner Bros. Pictures

 

BEST FILM COSTUME

Kym Barrett                            Aquaman                                            Warner Bros. Pictures

Leah Butler                            Shazam!                                            Warner Bros. Pictures

Judianna Makovsky              Avengers: Endgame                          Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Chen Minzheng                      Shadow                                              Well Go USA

Sandy Powell                         Mary Poppins Returns                       Walt Disney Studios

Michael Wilkinson                  Aladdin                                               Walt Disney Studios

 

BEST FILM MAKE-UP

John Blake, Brian Sipe                                                                      Avengers: Endgame

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

 

Judy Chin, Mike Marino                                                                     The Dead Don’t Die

Focus Features

 

Bill Corso                                                                                           Destroyer

Mirror / Annapurna Pictures

 

Lisa Love, Tate Steinsiek                                                                  Dragged Across Concrete

Lionsgate / Summit

 

Tristan Versluis, Naomi Dunne, Duncan Jarman                             Overlord

Paramount

 

Annick Chartier, Adrien Morot                                                           Pet Sematary

Paramount

 

Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez                                                          Suspiria

Amazon

 

BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS

A Quiet Place                                                                                    Paramount

Aladdin                                                                                              Walt Disney Studios

Avengers: Endgame                                                                        Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Godzilla, King of the Monsters                                                         Warner Bros. / Legendary

Mission: Impossible – Fallout                                                           Paramount

Ready Player One                                                                           Warner Bros.

Spider-Man: Far From Home                                                           Sony Pictures

 

 

TELEVISION AND STREAMING TELEVISION

 

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

Arrow                                                                                                 The CW

Black Lightning                                                                                  The CW

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger                                                              Freeform

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow                                                              The CW

The Flash                                                                                           The CW

Gotham                                                                                              Fox

Supergirl                                                                                             The CW

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES

The 100                                                                                             The CW

Counterpart                                                                                        Starz

Doctor Who                                                                                       BBC America

Krypton                                                                                              SyFy

Manifest                                                                                             NBC

The Orville                                                                                        Fox

Roswell, New Mexico                                                                        The CW

Westworld                                                                                          HBO

 

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

American Gods                                                                                  Starz

Charmed                                                                                           The CW

Game of Thrones                                                                               HBO

The Good Place                                                                                 NBC

The Good Witch                                                                                 Hallmark Channel

The Magicians                                                                                    SyFy

Outlander                                                                                           Starz

The Outpost                                                                                      The CW

 

BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES

NOS4A2                                                                                            AMC

American Horror Story: Apocalypse                                                 FX

A Discovery of Witches                                                                     AMC

Fear the Walking Dead                                                                      AMC

Preacher                                                                                           AMC

Supernatural                                                                                      The CW

The Walking Dead                                                                             AMC

What We Do in the Shadows                                                            FX

 

BEST ACTION / THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES

Better Call Saul                                                                                  AMC

Killing Eve                                                                                          BBC America

The Last Ship                                                                                     TNT

Mr. Mercedes                                                                                    Audience TV Network

The Purge                                                                                          USA Network

Riverdale                                                                                            The CW

The Sinner                                                                                         USA Network

 

BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION

Archer                                                                                                FX

Duck Tales                                                                                         Disney Channel

Family Guy                                                                                        Fox

The Simpsons                                                                                    Fox

Star Wars Resistance                                                                       Disney Channel

 

BEST ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Grant Gustin                          The Flash                                           The CW

Kit Harington                          Game of Thrones                               HBO

Sam Heughan                        Outlander                                           Starz

Andrew Lincoln                      The Walking Dead                             AMC

Seth MacFarlane                   The Orville                                         Fox

Bill Pullman                            The Sinner                                         USA Network

Jeffrey Wright                        Westworld                                          HBO

 

BEST ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Caitriona Balfe                       Outlander                                           Starz

Melissa Benoist                      Supergirl                                             The CW

Emilia Clarke                         Game of Thrones                               HBO

Sandra Oh                             Killing Eve                                          BBC America

Adrianne Palicki                     The Orville                                         Fox

Candice Patton                      The Flash                                           The CW

Jodie Whittaker                      Doctor Who                                        BBC America

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Jonathan Banks                     Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau           Game of Thrones                               HBO

Peter Dinklage                       Game of Thrones                               HBO

David Harewood                    Supergirl                                             The CW

Ed Harris                                Westworld                                          HBO

Lennie James                        Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Khary Payton                         The Walking Dead                             AMC

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Gwendoline Christie               Game of Thrones                               HBO

Danai Gurira                          The Walking Dead                            AMC

Lena Headey                         Game of Thrones                              HBO

Melissa McBride                    The Walking Dead                            AMC

Rhea Seehorn                        Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Sophie Skelton                      Outlander                                          Starz

Sophie Turner                        Game of Thrones                               HBO

 

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES

KJ Apa                                   Riverdale                                            The CW

Tosin Cole                              Doctor Who                                        BBC America

Cameron Cuffe                      Krypton                                              SyFy

Benjamin Wadsworth             Deadly Class                                     SyFy

David Mazouz                        Gotham                                              Fox

Cole Sprouse                         Riverdale                                            The CW

Maisie Williams                      Game of Thrones                               HBO

 

BEST GUEST STARRING PERFORMANCE ON A TELEVISION SERIES

Rainer Bock                           Better Call Saul                                  AMC

Jon Cryer                               Supergirl                                             The CW

Sydney Lemmon                   Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan             The Walking Dead                             AMC

Tonya Pinkins                        Fear the Walking Dead                      AMC

Ed Speleers                           Outlander                                           Starz

 

BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

DC’s Doom Patrol                                                                              DC Universe

DC’s Swamp Thing                                                                            DC Universe

Marvel’s Daredevil                                                                             Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones                                                                     Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher                                                                       Netflix

Marvel’s Runaways                                                                           Hulu

The Umbrella Academy                                                                     Netflix

 

BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES

Black Mirror                                                                                       Netflix

The Expanse                                                                                    Amazon

Lost in Space                                                                                    Netflix

Good Omens                                                                                    Amazon

Russian Doll                                                                                      Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery                                                                         CBS All Access

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan                                                                  Amazon

 

BEST STREAMING HORROR & THRILLER SERIES

Castle Rock                                                                                      Hulu

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina                                                          Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale                                                                        Hulu

Stranger Things                                                                                 Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House                                                               Netflix

The Twilight Zone                                                                              CBS All Access

You                                                                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

 

BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Penn Badgley                        You                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

Jon Bernthal                           Marvel’s The Punisher                       Netflix

Charlie Cox                            Marvel’s Daredevil                             Netflix

John Krasinski                       Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan                  Amazon

Zac Efron                               Extremely Wicked, Shockingly          Netflix

Evil and Vile

David Tennant                       Good Omens                                     Amazon

Henry Thomas                       The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

 

BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Carla Gugino                          The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Sonequa Martin-Green          Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Elizabeth Lail                          You                                                     Netflix / Lifetime

Natasha Lyonne                    Russian Doll                                       Netflix

Molly Parker                           Lost in Space                                     Netflix

Krysten Ritter                         Marvel’s Jessica Jones                     Netflix

Kiernan Shipka                      Chilling Adventures of Sabrina          Netflix

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Wilson Cruz                           Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Michiel Huisman                    The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Timothy Hutton                      The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Doug Jones                            Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Ethan Peck                            Star Trek: Discovery                         CBS All Access

Maxwell Jenkins                    Lost in Space                                     Netflix

Michael Sheen                       Good Omens                                    Amazon

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES

Maya Hawke                          Stranger Things                                 Netflix

Ellen Page                             The Umbrella Academy                     Netflix

Parker Posey                         Lost in Space                                    Netflix

Victoria Pedretti                     The Haunting of Hill House               Netflix

Taylor Russell                        Lost in Space                                    Netflix

Sissy Spacek                         Castle Rock                                       Hulu

Deborah Ann Woll                  Marvel’s Daredevil                             Netflix

 

 

HOME ENTERTAINMENT

 

BEST DVD / BD RELEASE

Fahrenheit 451                                                                                   HBO

Jonathan                                                                                           Well Go USA

Kin                                                                                                      Lionsgate

King Cohen                                                                                        La La Land

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase                                             Warner

Time Freak                                                                                        Lionsgate

 

BEST DVD / BD CLASSIC FILM RELEASE

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K)                                                            Warner

Deep Rising                                                                                      Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Jack the Giant Killer                                                                          Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Maximum Overdrive                                                                         Lionsgate/Vestron

The Reincarnation of Peter Proud                                                     Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Spiral Staircase                                                                         Kino Lorber Studio Classics

 

BEST DVD / BD SPECIAL EDITION RELEASE

12 Monkeys Collector’s Edition                                                        Arrow

The Changeling Limited Edition                                                        Severin

Crimson Peak Limited Edition                                                           Arrow

A Fistful of Dollars Special Edition                                                    Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Horror Express Special Edition                                                        Arrow

Waterworld Limited Edition                                                                Arrow

 

BEST DVD / BD COLLECTION RELEASE

The Bloodthirsty Trilogy                                                                    Arrow

The Complete Sartana                                                                      Arrow

Jack Ryan: 5 Film Collection (4K)                                                    Paramount

The Matrix Trilogy (4K)                                                                     Warner

The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection                                                Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Universal Classic Monsters 30 Film Collection                                 Universal

 

BEST DVD / BD TELEVISION MOVIE OR SERIES RELEASE

The Ghost of Sierra de Cobre                                                           Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Martian Chronicles (Complete Mini-Series)                               Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Night Stalker                                                                              Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Night Strangler                                                                          Kino Lorber Studio Classics

The Outer Limits (Season 1 and 2)                                                  Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Trilogy of Terror                                                                                Kino Lorber Studio Classics

 

LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION

 

BEST LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory                                                   Segerstrom Center for the Arts

 

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder                                        3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center

 

An Inspector Calls                                                                             Wallis Annenberg Center for the

Performing Arts

 

The Old Man and the Old Moon                                                        The PigPen Theatre Company

at The Wallis

 

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest –                                                 After Hours Theatre Company

The Immersive Experience

 

Puppet Up! Uncensored                                                                    Henson Alternative

 

The Secret Garden                                                                           3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center

 

 

 

