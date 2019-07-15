‘Avengers: End Game’ , ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lead 45th Annual Saturn Award Nominations

The Avengers rule the day as Marvel and Disney’s box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame picked up 14 Saturn Award nominations, along with another couple for Avengers: Infinity War. It was by far the biggest individual total for a film , with Disney’s Aladdin ranking second with nine ,Universal’s Us had eight, Warner Bros Aquaman and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns have six each. On the TV side HBO’s Game Of Thrones grabbed nine nods followed by The Haunting Of Hill House and The Walking Dead with six each. Disney leads the studio count with 44 nominations across all its related companies, while Netflix dominates the television side with 27 nominations.
The 45th Annual Saturn Awards which prides itself in honoring genre entertainment since 1973 when it was started by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films, previously announced they were retooling the fan-favorite awards show by moving it from June to September 13, and because of that change the eligibility window for this year’s noms is based on a 16-month eligibility period between March 1 2018 and July 7 2019 , rather than 12 months as usual. As part of the reorganization the show will also move to the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles. A first-time streaming partner will be announced shortly in order to increase the global reach of the show as well.
Related Story
Saturn Awards To Be Reinvigorated With Streaming Partner; Roberto Orci, Roy Lee, Robert Rodriguez & More Join Advisory Board
Below is the complete list of nominees:
FILM
BEST COMIC-TO-MOTION PICTURE RELEASE
Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony / Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures
BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM RELEASE
Alita: Battle Angel 20th Century Fox
Bumblebee Paramount
Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Universal Pictures
Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures
Solo: A Star Wars Story Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios
Sorry to Bother You Mirror Releasing – Annapurna Pictures
Upgrade BH Tilt
BEST FANTASY FILM RELEASE
Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Dumbo Walt Disney Studios
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros. Pictures
Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary Pictures
Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Toy Story 4 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios
Yesterday Universal Pictures
BEST HORROR FILM RELEASE
The Dead Don’t Die Focus Features
Halloween Universal Pictures
Hereditary A24
Overlord Paramount
Pet Sematary Paramount
A Quiet Place Paramount
Us Universal Pictures
BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE FILM RELEASE
Cold Pursuit Lionsgate / Summit
Escape Room Columbia Pictures/Sony
Glass Universal
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Lionsgate / Summit
Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount
Skyscraper Universal Pictures
BEST THRILLER FILM RELEASE
Bad Samaritan Electric Entertainment
Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox
Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures
Dragged Across Concrete Lionsgate / Summit
Greta Focus Features
Ma Universal Pictures
Searching Sony Pictures
BEST ANIMATED FILM RELEASE
The Grinch Universal Pictures
How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World Universal Pictures
The Incredibles 2 Pixar Animation / Walt Disney Studios
Ralph Breaks the Internet Walt Disney Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures
Toy Story 4 Walt Disney Studios
BEST INDEPENDENT FILM RELEASE
American Animals The Orchard
Anna and the Apocalypse Orion Pictures
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot RLJ Entertainment
Mandy RLJ Entertainment
Ophelia IFC Films
Summer of 84 Gunpowder & Sky
Tomorrow Man Bleecker St.
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM RELEASE
Aniara Magnet / Magnolia Pictures
Border Neon
Burning Well Go USA
Ghost Stories IFC Films
The Guilty Magnolia Pictures
Shadow Well Go USA
BEST ACTOR IN A FILM
Jeff Bridges Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox
Nicolas Cage Mandy RLJ Entertainment
Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount
Chris Evans Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Mel Gibson Dragged Across Concrete Lionsgate / Summit
Keanu Reeves John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Lionsgate / Summit
BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM
Emily Blunt Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Toni Collette Hereditary A24
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween Universal
Nicole Kidman Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures
Brie Larson Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Lupita Nyong’o Us Universal Pictures
Octavia Spencer Ma Universal Pictures
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
Josh Brolin Avengers: Infinity War Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
John Lithgow Pet Sematary Paramount
Lin-Manuel Miranda Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Lewis Pullman Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox
Jeremy Renner Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Will Smith Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Steven Yeun Burning Well Go USA
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Cynthia Erivo Bad Times at The El Royale 20th Century Fox
Karen Gillan Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Amber Heard Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Scarlett Johansson Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Naomi Scott Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Hailee Steinfeld Bumblebee Paramount
Zendaya Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel / Sony Studios
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR
Evan Alex Us Universal Pictures
Asher Angel Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures
Millie Bobby Brown Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary
Jack Dylan Grazer Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures
Tom Holland Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel / Sony Pictures
Shahadi Wright Joseph Us Universal Pictures
Millicent Simmonds A Quiet Place Paramount
BEST FILM DIRECTOR
Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Captain Marvel Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Karyn Kusama Destroyer Mirror / Annapurna Pictures
Jordan Peele Us Universal Pictures
Guy Ritchie Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Steven Spielberg Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures
James Wan Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Zhang Yimou Shadow Well Go USA
BEST FILM SCREENPLAY
Drew Goddard Bad Times at The El Royale
20th Century Fox
Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Avengers: Endgame
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Christopher McQuarrie Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Paramount
Oh Jung-mi, Lee Chang-Dong Burning
Well Go USA
Jordan Peele Us
Universal Pictures
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski A Quiet Place
Paramount
- Craig Zahler Dragged Across Concrete
Lionsgate / Summit
BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN
Bill Brzeski Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Ruth De Jong Us Universal Pictures
Rick Heinrichs Dumbo Walt Disney Studios
Gemma Jackson Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Horace Ma Gwong-Wing Shadow Well Go USA
John Myhre Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
BEST FILM EDITING
Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt Avengers: Endgame
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
James Herbert Aladdin
Walt Disney Studios
Nicholas Monsour Us
Universal Pictures
Kirk Morri Aquaman
Warner Bros. Pictures
Evan Schiff John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Lionsgate / Summit
Christopher Tellefsen A Quiet Place
Paramount
BEST FILM MUSIC
Danny Elfman Dumbo Walt Disney Pictures
Bear McCreary Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary
Alan Menken Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Marc Shaiman Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Alan Silvestri Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Alan Silvestri Ready Player One Warner Bros. Pictures
BEST FILM COSTUME
Kym Barrett Aquaman Warner Bros. Pictures
Leah Butler Shazam! Warner Bros. Pictures
Judianna Makovsky Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Chen Minzheng Shadow Well Go USA
Sandy Powell Mary Poppins Returns Walt Disney Studios
Michael Wilkinson Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
BEST FILM MAKE-UP
John Blake, Brian Sipe Avengers: Endgame
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Judy Chin, Mike Marino The Dead Don’t Die
Focus Features
Bill Corso Destroyer
Mirror / Annapurna Pictures
Lisa Love, Tate Steinsiek Dragged Across Concrete
Lionsgate / Summit
Tristan Versluis, Naomi Dunne, Duncan Jarman Overlord
Paramount
Annick Chartier, Adrien Morot Pet Sematary
Paramount
Mark Coulier, Fernanda Perez Suspiria
Amazon
BEST FILM SPECIAL/VISUAL EFFECTS
A Quiet Place Paramount
Aladdin Walt Disney Studios
Avengers: Endgame Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Godzilla, King of the Monsters Warner Bros. / Legendary
Mission: Impossible – Fallout Paramount
Ready Player One Warner Bros.
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sony Pictures
TELEVISION AND STREAMING TELEVISION
BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Arrow The CW
Black Lightning The CW
Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger Freeform
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The CW
The Flash The CW
Gotham Fox
Supergirl The CW
BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES
The 100 The CW
Counterpart Starz
Doctor Who BBC America
Krypton SyFy
Manifest NBC
The Orville Fox
Roswell, New Mexico The CW
Westworld HBO
BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
American Gods Starz
Charmed The CW
Game of Thrones HBO
The Good Place NBC
The Good Witch Hallmark Channel
The Magicians SyFy
Outlander Starz
The Outpost The CW
BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES
NOS4A2 AMC
American Horror Story: Apocalypse FX
A Discovery of Witches AMC
Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Preacher AMC
Supernatural The CW
The Walking Dead AMC
What We Do in the Shadows FX
BEST ACTION / THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES
Better Call Saul AMC
Killing Eve BBC America
The Last Ship TNT
Mr. Mercedes Audience TV Network
The Purge USA Network
Riverdale The CW
The Sinner USA Network
BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION
Archer FX
Duck Tales Disney Channel
Family Guy Fox
The Simpsons Fox
Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel
BEST ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Grant Gustin The Flash The CW
Kit Harington Game of Thrones HBO
Sam Heughan Outlander Starz
Andrew Lincoln The Walking Dead AMC
Seth MacFarlane The Orville Fox
Bill Pullman The Sinner USA Network
Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO
BEST ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Caitriona Balfe Outlander Starz
Melissa Benoist Supergirl The CW
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones HBO
Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America
Adrianne Palicki The Orville Fox
Candice Patton The Flash The CW
Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who BBC America
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul AMC
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones HBO
Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones HBO
David Harewood Supergirl The CW
Ed Harris Westworld HBO
Lennie James Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Khary Payton The Walking Dead AMC
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Gwendoline Christie Game of Thrones HBO
Danai Gurira The Walking Dead AMC
Lena Headey Game of Thrones HBO
Melissa McBride The Walking Dead AMC
Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul AMC
Sophie Skelton Outlander Starz
Sophie Turner Game of Thrones HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
KJ Apa Riverdale The CW
Tosin Cole Doctor Who BBC America
Cameron Cuffe Krypton SyFy
Benjamin Wadsworth Deadly Class SyFy
David Mazouz Gotham Fox
Cole Sprouse Riverdale The CW
Maisie Williams Game of Thrones HBO
BEST GUEST STARRING PERFORMANCE ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Rainer Bock Better Call Saul AMC
Jon Cryer Supergirl The CW
Sydney Lemmon Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Jeffrey Dean Morgan The Walking Dead AMC
Tonya Pinkins Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Ed Speleers Outlander Starz
BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe
DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe
Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix
Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix
Marvel’s Runaways Hulu
The Umbrella Academy Netflix
BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES
Black Mirror Netflix
The Expanse Amazon
Lost in Space Netflix
Good Omens Amazon
Russian Doll Netflix
Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon
BEST STREAMING HORROR & THRILLER SERIES
Castle Rock Hulu
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu
Stranger Things Netflix
The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
The Twilight Zone CBS All Access
You Netflix / Lifetime
BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Penn Badgley You Netflix / Lifetime
Jon Bernthal Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix
Charlie Cox Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
John Krasinski Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon
Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Netflix
Evil and Vile
David Tennant Good Omens Amazon
Henry Thomas The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Carla Gugino The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Elizabeth Lail You Netflix / Lifetime
Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll Netflix
Molly Parker Lost in Space Netflix
Krysten Ritter Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix
Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Wilson Cruz Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Michiel Huisman The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Timothy Hutton The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Doug Jones Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Ethan Peck Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access
Maxwell Jenkins Lost in Space Netflix
Michael Sheen Good Omens Amazon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES
Maya Hawke Stranger Things Netflix
Ellen Page The Umbrella Academy Netflix
Parker Posey Lost in Space Netflix
Victoria Pedretti The Haunting of Hill House Netflix
Taylor Russell Lost in Space Netflix
Sissy Spacek Castle Rock Hulu
Deborah Ann Woll Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix
HOME ENTERTAINMENT
BEST DVD / BD RELEASE
Fahrenheit 451 HBO
Jonathan Well Go USA
Kin Lionsgate
King Cohen La La Land
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Warner
Time Freak Lionsgate
BEST DVD / BD CLASSIC FILM RELEASE
2001: A Space Odyssey (4K) Warner
Deep Rising Kino Lorber Studio Classics
Jack the Giant Killer Kino Lorber Studio Classics
Maximum Overdrive Lionsgate/Vestron
The Reincarnation of Peter Proud Kino Lorber Studio Classics
The Spiral Staircase Kino Lorber Studio Classics
BEST DVD / BD SPECIAL EDITION RELEASE
12 Monkeys Collector’s Edition Arrow
The Changeling Limited Edition Severin
Crimson Peak Limited Edition Arrow
A Fistful of Dollars Special Edition Kino Lorber Studio Classics
Horror Express Special Edition Arrow
Waterworld Limited Edition Arrow
BEST DVD / BD COLLECTION RELEASE
The Bloodthirsty Trilogy Arrow
The Complete Sartana Arrow
Jack Ryan: 5 Film Collection (4K) Paramount
The Matrix Trilogy (4K) Warner
The Pink Panther Cartoon Collection Kino Lorber Studio Classics
Universal Classic Monsters 30 Film Collection Universal
BEST DVD / BD TELEVISION MOVIE OR SERIES RELEASE
The Ghost of Sierra de Cobre Kino Lorber Studio Classics
The Martian Chronicles (Complete Mini-Series) Kino Lorber Studio Classics
The Night Stalker Kino Lorber Studio Classics
The Night Strangler Kino Lorber Studio Classics
The Outer Limits (Season 1 and 2) Kino Lorber Studio Classics
Trilogy of Terror Kino Lorber Studio Classics
LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION
BEST LOCAL LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Segerstrom Center for the Arts
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder 3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center
An Inspector Calls Wallis Annenberg Center for the
Performing Arts
The Old Man and the Old Moon The PigPen Theatre Company
at The Wallis
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – After Hours Theatre Company
The Immersive Experience
Puppet Up! Uncensored Henson Alternative
The Secret Garden 3-D Theatricals at Cerritos Center
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.