Ava DuVernay Thanks The Exonerated Five After ‘When They See Us’ Nabs 16 Emmy Noms

Netflix’s highly watched four-part series, When They See Us earned the most nominations for the streaming giant with a whopping 16 Emmy noms including Outstanding Limited Series. After the nominations were read, show director, co-writer, and producer Ava DuVernay hopped on Twitter to thank the real-life series subjects—Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise—affectionately dubbed The Exonerated Five.

“Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story,” DuVernay wrote. “Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers.”

DuVernay also picked up writing and directing noms for the series, while Jharrel Jerome, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Asante Black, John Leguizamo, and Michael K. Williams were among the series stars recognized for their acting performance.

When They See Us, which follows the five Harlem teens who were incorrectly convicted first in the media and then twice in the courts for the brutal rape of a jogger in the NYC park, was one of the most popular series on the streaming platform, showing up on more than 23 million accounts worldwide

