Good Deed Takes U.S. Rights To Audrey Hepburn Feature Doc From Salon Pictures & XYZ Films; Universal Picks Up International

EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment has taken U.S. rights to a new feature documentary about screen icon Audrey Hepburn. Audrey, which is produced by Salon Pictures and distributed by XYZ Films’ documentary division, has also been picked up by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group internationally.

The documentary, slated for a 2020 North American theatrical release, is directed by Helena Coan, who recently directed Chasing Perfect, the feature doc about car designer Frank Stephenson.

Audrey tells the story of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s and My Fair Lady star who went from being a malnourished child, estranged from her father, growing up in war-torn Europe to a Hollywood superstar. It tells of her many heartbreaks, concealed by her picture-perfect image and how she left Hollywood to follow her heart, finding her passion in humanitarian work, and meeting the man she would spend the rest of her life with.

Coan Simona-Susnea

The film will include audio-visual archive and interviews as well as choreography, overseen by Wayne McGregor CBE, celebrating Hepburn’s love of dance. It is produced by Nick Taussig, Paul Van Carter and Annabel Wigoder of Salon Pictures, which is behind the recent McQueen doc, Brian Cox’s Churchill and forthcoming David Bowie origin story Stardust with Phil Hunt and Compton Ross as executive producers. It is financed by Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology.

It is the latest doc from XYZ Films’ fledgling documentary division, which is behind You Don’t Nomi, Lil’ Buck: Real Swan and Framing John Delorean featuring Alec Baldwin. The deal was negotiated by Pip Ngo at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers with Brandon Hill and Kristin Harris at Good Deed.

Good Deed’s distribution arm launched in 2016 and has released movies including Oscar nominee Loving Vincent, WWI drama Journey’s End, and After Everything with Maika Monroe.

“We’re thrilled to be working with this visionary filmmaking team to bring a cinematic icon back to the big screen and tell her incredible story in a new light,” Good Deed CEO Scott Donley said.