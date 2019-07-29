Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott & Sarah Gadon To Star In ‘Black Bear’ Thriller From Lawrence Michael Levine

EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon are set to star in Black Bear, suspenseful meta-drama written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. Currently shooting in the Adirondack Mountains in Long Lake, NY, the film hails from Productivity Media and Oakhurst Entertainment.

Productivity is financing the project, which Oakhurst’s Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna are producing with Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein of Tandem Pictures, Richard J Bosner of Blue Creek Pictures, and Sophia Takal.

The thriller centers on an expecting couple (played by Gadon and Abbott) who is confronted with an out of town guest Abigail (Plaza), a filmmaker suffering from writer’s block who seeks solace in the woods but finds herself at the center of a twisted love triangle.

“Black Bear is a thriller that depicts broken characters wrestling with a seemingly shattered world that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. I am thrilled to have such a talented trio of actors on board” said Levine.

Plaza, who currently is starring in Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion, was recently seen in MGM’s Child’s Play reboot. Abbott toplines the Hulu’s miniseries, Catch-22, executive produced by George Clooney, and recently completed production on Possessor, opposite Andrea Riseborough and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Gadon’s upcoming slate includes Killer Films’ American Woman and Universal’s Vampires Versus The Bronx.

Black Bear marks Levine’s fourth feature following Wild Canaries, starring Takal, Alia Shawkat and Jason Ritter, Gabi On The Roof In July, with Takal, Amy Seimetz, and Lena Dunham, and Always Shine.

Levine is repped by Paradigm, Brillstein Entertainment, and MARKS Law Group.