‘Astronomy Club’: Kenya Barris Producing Sketch-Comedy Series For Netflix

Netflix has greenlighted Astronomy Club, a sketch-comedy series starring the eponymous New York-based improv and sketch troupe. Kenya Barris is producing the series as part of the mega-deal he signed with the streamer last year.

As Astronomy Club has done with its improv and sketch performances, the series will use comedy to discuss complex and nuanced real-world topics. Combining honesty with levity, sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the black experience.

Composed of Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar, Astronomy Club was formed in 2013 and has performed in venues all over New York City. The troupe soon became the first all-black house team at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Barris is EP’ing through his Khalabo Ink Society alongside Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer) for Irony Point.