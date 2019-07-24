Winther Brothers Entertainment Launches Shingle With Ashley Greene-Shawn Ashmore Thriller ‘Aftermath;’ MPX To Sell WW Rights

EXCLUSIVE: James Andrew Felts’ Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has acquired worldwide sales rights to Aftermath, the Peter Winther-directed thriller that stars Ashley Greene and Shawn Ashmore. It is the first film from producers Peter and Lars Winther’s newly launched Winther Brothers Entertainment, and Rick Sasner of River Run Entertainment.

Principal photography is just getting underway. Winther developed the story with Dakota Gorman, who wrote the screenplay. The thriller centers on a young couple (Greene and Ashmore) struggling to stay together, when they are offered an amazing deal on a home with a questionable past that would normally be beyond their means. In a final attempt to start fresh as a couple they take the deal. However, soon after moving in, the couple falls prey to strange and disturbing occurrences, and eventually learn that the house has a more troubling history than either of them anticipated.

Diana Hopper (Goliath), Britt Baron (Glow), Sharif Atkins (The 4400), and Ross McCall (White Collar) also star. Rick Sasner’s River Run Entertainment and William G. Santor’s Productivity Media are co-financing with MPX. Peter Winther, Lars Winther, and Rick Sasner are producing along with James Andrew Felts. William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Zang, John Hills, and Michael D. Jones are exec producing.

The Winthers launch their banner after two decades of making films. Peter Winther most recently executive produced and second-unit directed Roadside Attractions’ upcoming Vietnam War drama, Last Full Measure. Winther started his career producing and second-unit directing for Roland Emmerich on such films as The Patriot, Stargate, and Independence Day.

Lars Winther is currently the Co-Producer / Assistant Director on The Suicide Squad and most recently Co-Produced / Assistant Directed Captain Marvel, Ant Man and The Wasp, and Guardians of The Galaxy 2. He has worked on 10 Marvel credits dating back to The Avengers.

“We created WBE to produce high quality films for sensible budgets with all the top-notch talent we have worked with over the years, both in-front and behind the camera.” Said the brothers. “Teaming up with Rick has given us the ability to finance films and provide artists the freedom to pursue their vision. We have the experience to successfully shepherd a project from development, production, post-production to sales and distribution. We are a production company by filmmakers for filmmakers.”

