‘Arrow’: Katherine McNamara Upped To Series Regular For Final Season Of the CW Drama

We’ll be seeing more of Mia Smoak in the final season of Arrow. Katherine McNamara, who joined the cast of the CW’s DC drama as recurring in season 7, has been promoted to a series regular for its eighth and final season.

< Photo by Ryan Jerome

Details of McNamara’s character were kept pretty tightly under wraps last season, but her identity was eventually revealed as Oliver Queen’s (The Green Arrow) daughter. She appeared in 10 episodes in season 7.

Created and developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg, Arrow, which launched the CW’s Arrowverse, follows spoiled playboy-turned-hero Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as he protects the city under disguise as a hooded vigilante known as The Green Arrow.

McNamara is coming off her starring role as Clary in the Freeform series Shadowhunters which recently aired its two hour series finale. She also appears opposite writer/director/actor Charlie Day, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Ken Jeong, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jillian Bell and John Malkovich in El Tonto, which premiered and sold at Cannes to Sierra/Affinity. McNamara is repped by Atlas Artists and Gersh.