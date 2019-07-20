We’ll be meeting John Diggle’s other son in the eighth and final season of the CW’s Arrow.

Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) is set as a new series regular in the role of John Diggle, Jr. Known as J.J., John Diggle, Jr. is the Flashpoint-born son of John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson). We meet J.J. in the future as the leader of the Deathstroke Gang, where he faces off against Mia and his adopted brother, Connor. Fans first learned of John Diggle’s other son following last season’s introduction of next-gen vigilantes Mia Smoak and Connor Hawke.

The new casting was announced during Arrow‘s panel today at Comic-Con in San Diego, where cast and producers elaborated on what’s in store for the future in the CW/WBTV’s hit DC series’ final season

Barnett joins previously announced new series regulars Katherine McNamara, Joseph David-Jones and Ben Lewis as Mia Smoak, Connor Hawke and Oliver Queen’s adopted son, William Clayton, respectively.

Barnett most recently starred alongside Natasha Lyonne in the Netflix series Russian Doll, and as Ben Marshall in Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City. The Juilliard grad also is known for his roles on Chicago Fire, Secrets and Lies and Valor.

Arrow returns for its eighth and final season on October 15 in its new Tuesday 9/8c time period on The CW.

Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Beth Schwartz, Sarah Schechter and Jill Blankenship, with Marc Guggenheim as a consulting producer. Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.