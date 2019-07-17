‘Arrow’: Ben Lewis Upped To Series Regular For Final Season

Ben Lewis, who portrays William “Will” Clayton on Arrow, has been upped to a series regular for the eighth and final season of the CW’s linchpin superhero franchise.
Lewis made his first appearance on Arrow last October in the Season 7 premiere, which introduced him as a future adult version of the title hero’s son. (The present-day, child version of Will has been portrayed by Canadian youngster Jack Moore). Will is the child of the late Samantha Clayton and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), the former billionaire playboy and one-time mayor of Star City who battles crime as a vigilante archer.
Lewis recently wrapped on the feature film Covers, the Working Title/Focus Features comedy directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) and starring Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades series) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish). Lewis’s credits also include roles in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and The Handmaid’s Tale as well as recurring roles on Suits, Chasing Life, and Degrassi.
The graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada also has directing and writing credits on the short films Zero Recognition (which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival) and Apart From Everything.
Arrow returns to The CW with “Starling City,” the Season 8 premiere, on Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. The new season began shooting earlier this month but this Saturday an envoy representing the show’s cast and creative team will be at Comic-Con International in San Diego for a farewell panel appearance (3:30 pm, Ballroom 20).
Lewis is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Edna Talent Management.
