‘Arrow’: Ben Lewis Upped To Series Regular For Final Season

Ben Lewis, who portrays William “Will” Clayton on Arrow, has been upped to a series regular for the eighth and final season of the CW’s linchpin superhero franchise.

Katie Yu/The CW

Lewis made his first appearance on Arrow last October in the Season 7 premiere, which introduced him as a future adult version of the title hero’s son. (The present-day, child version of Will has been portrayed by Canadian youngster Jack Moore). Will is the child of the late Samantha Clayton and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), the former billionaire playboy and one-time mayor of Star City who battles crime as a vigilante archer.

Lewis recently wrapped on the feature film Covers, the Working Title/Focus Features comedy directed by Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) and starring Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades series) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish). Lewis’s credits also include roles in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and The Handmaid’s Tale as well as recurring roles on Suits, Chasing Life, and Degrassi.