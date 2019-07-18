Area 51 Facebook Prankster Comes Forward For TV Interview, Claims It Was A Joke

The man behind ’s “Storm Area 51” page has come forward, calling it “kind of a joke,” but expressing fears that government agents would come knocking on his door.

Matty Roberts spoke to Nevada’s KLAS-TV via video call on Wednesday and expressed shock at how his humor has turned into a viral sensation.

“I posted it on like June 27th and it was kind of a joke,” Roberts said. “And then it waited for like three days and like 40 people, and then it just completely took off, out of nowhere. It’s pretty wild.”

More than 1.5 million people have signed up on Facebook to storm the top secret military facility on Sept. 20th, with another 1.1. million expressing interest. The Air Force has warned the foolish that they will take all measures to defend the base if there is an attempt to breach its security. Conspiracy theorists have long believed the base houses alien remains and/or extra-terrestrial technology.

Roberts is now speaking out in an attempt to quell the beast he’s unleashed.