Tony Hale-Produced Animated Series ‘Archibald’s Next Big Thing’ Sets Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, Chelsea Kane, Jordan Fisher And Kari Wahlgren For Voice Cast

The upcoming Netflix series Archibald’s Next Big Thing from Tony Hale and DreamWorks Animation has set their voice cast which includes Hale as the titular Archibald Stutter along with Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, Chelsea Kane, Jordan Fisher and Kari Wahlgren. The animated series is slated to debut later this year on Netflix.

Created and executive produced by Hale, Archibald’s Next Big Thing is inspired by the children’s book from Hale, Tony Biaggne and Victor Huckabee. The story follows the adventures of Archibald Strutter, a simple chicken who “yes-ands” his way through life. Though living in the moment often leads him astray, Archibald always finds his way back home. Archibald’s Next Big Thing is a fresh comedy about one chicken’s joy for life and celebrating the journey, not just the destination.

Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will voice “Sage,” Archibald’s older brother who adores the outdoors and Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy) will protray Archibald’s sister “Loy,” a science whiz and master inventor. Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys I Loved Before 2) will voice “Finly,” Archibald’s singing, dancing and all-around-artistic brother while Kari Wahlgren (Spirit Riding Free) will play “Bea,” Archibald’s best pal and sidekick who speaks in a language only he can understand. Rounding out the cast is Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as the playfully sarcastic “Narrator.”

In addition, the series unveiled its star-studded roster of guest stars which includes Casey Wilson (Black Monday) recurring as bubbly local reporter “Wendi Powers;” Hale’s Veep co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a brilliant astronaut monkey with an unfortunate fear of space; and RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)as fashion designer llama “Jonathan Jagger.” Other guest stars include Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things 3), Gary Cole (Veep), John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect 3), Marc Maron (GLOW), Joel McHale (Santa Clarita Diet), Chris Parnell (Archer), Sally Phillips (Veep), Adam Ray (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Rob Riggle (American Dad!), Roger Craig Smith (Harvey Girls Forever), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters), Alan Tudyk (Star Trek) and last, but certainly not least “Weird Al” Yankovic (Milo Murphy’s Law).

The series is executive produced by Eric Fogel (Descendants: Wicked World) and was developed for television by Drew Champion (Game Talk Live) and Jacob Moffat (Tiny Tiny Talk Show).