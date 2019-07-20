The misadventures of the world’s most self-centered and perhaps stupidest ex-spy-turned-space captain will contine. FXX said during itspanel at Comic-Con today that the animated spy spoof Archer has been renewed for Season 11.

The show is wrapping the third of a three-season renewal it socred in 2016. That pickup followed a two-year renewal in 2014. The series was moved from FX to FXX for Season 8 in 2017 season.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The half-hour comedy’s current season, titled Archer: 1999, follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other?

It features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking Captain Archer; Aisha Tyler as his co-captain and short-tempered ex-wife Kane; Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and ball of energy, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the attention-seeking first mate, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the crew’s rock monster muscle, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the out-of-place-in-space courtesan Ray Gillette; and Lucky Yates as the synthetic human with questionable morals, Algernop Krieger.