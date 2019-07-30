Apple Developing English-Language Remake Of Keshet International’s Israeli Thriller ‘False Flag’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple is developing an English-language version of Israeli thriller False Flag.

Deadline understands that the company’s forthcoming streaming service is working up an adaptation of Keshet International’s Hebrew-language TV series, which was created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman.

The first season of the drama, which first aired on Israel’s Channel 2 in 2015, tells the story of five people, who wake up one morning to find themselves implicated in a ruthless kidnapping operation following the disappearance of the Iranian Defence Minister. As news bulletins repeatedly broadcast their names and photos, their attempts at denial are all in vain – the coverage sweeps them up in a maelstrom of publicity. At first, everyone is convinced that Mossad was behind the operation – but then the five civilians are stunned to discover that the government, which is supposed to protect them, as well as Mossad itself, denies all involvement and accuses them as suspects. Instead of helping them, the authorities persecute, investigate and point fingers, and even their loved ones begin to doubt their innocence.

Directed by Oded Raskin, it starred Ishai Golan, Maggie Azarzar, Angel Bonanni, Ania Bukstein and Orna Salinger.

The original series, which won the Grand Prize at Series Mania and launched at Berlinale and was produced by Tender Productions, aired via Hulu in the U.S. and on Fox International Channels across its global portfolio of networks. A Russian adaptation of the series is in production with NTV and is expected to air soon.

A second season of the anthology series, created by Feldman and Leora Kamenetzky and produced by Masha TV, also premiered at Berlinale earlier this year. It tells the story of three people who are drawn into a similar situation after an explosion during an inauguration ceremony for the first oil pipeline connecting Israel to Turkey.

It is the latest Keshet project to land at Apple; last year it emerged that the digital platform was working on a remake of Nevelot starring Richard Gere from Howard Gordon (24) and Warren Leight (Law & Order: SVU) and produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, Gordon’s Teakwood Lane Prods. and Keshet Studios.

Keshet Studios, the company’s U.S. division run by Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan, has nearly a dozen projects in various stages of development with a slew of streaming platforms and broadcasters.