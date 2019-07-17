Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Heads Out On The Road For Third Season With ‘Stranger Things’ Cast

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is heading out on the road for a third season.

The digital TV platform is launching a third season of the short-form show, which will be available via its Apple TV app. Guest stars for the forthcoming run of the show including the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things, who have already filmed an episode.

This comes as the series picked up an Emmy nomination yesterday for Outstanding Short Form Variety series.

The show, which is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, sees various celebrities get together as they drive around together and sing-along to popular music. Season two featured the likes of Quincy Jones and his daughter Rashida Jones, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus, Gisele Bundchen and Boyz II Men and Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey.

Apple has not revealed how many episodes will air in season three but season one ran for 21 episodes and season two aired 19.

James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.