Antoine Fuqua Inks Overall TV Deal With Propagate

EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is expanding his work in television, signing an exclusive multi-year overall production deal with Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate. Under the deal, Fuqua and his production company Fuqua Films, will team with Propagate on both scripted and non-scripted projects.

“Antoine Fuqua has produced and directed some of the most gripping film and television projects of our time and has a singular creative voice,” said Chairman & Co-CEO Silverman. “He is the rare multi-genre hyphenate with deep production experience across fiction and non-fiction. We are thrilled to collaborate with him in delivering powerful new episodic properties and to help support his efforts to turn Fuqua Films into a global-inclusive production powerhouse. “

Fuqua most recently directed and executive produced the critically acclaimed documentary, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, for HBO. Fuqua Films is also producing the drama series #FreeRayShawn, starring Laurence Fishburne and Stephan James, for short-form streaming platform Quibi. He has executive produced and created numerous television series including The Resident, Shooter, Training Day and Ice.

Propagate

On the feature side, Fuqua recently reteamed with Mark Wahlberg (Shooter) and Lorenzo di Bonaventura for Infinite and also reteamed with Denzel Washington on Equalizer 2. He previously directed Washington in Training Day, which earned the actor an Academy Award, The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer. Fuqua’s other features include the boxing drama Southpaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, the blockbuster Olympus Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman; Brooklyn’s Finest, starring Richard Gere, Don Cheadle and Ethan Hawke; and the international hit King Arthur, starring Clive Owen and Keira Knightley.

In the documentary genre, Fuqua also directed the acclaimed live-blues documentary Lightning in a Bottle, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and directed and produced American Dream/American Knightmare, about record industry mogul Suge Knight.

“With all of the new digital platforms and the growing appetite among viewers for fresh, original work, it’s an incredible time to be directing and producing television,” said Fuqua. “I’m excited to be working with the amazing Propagate team to bring great stories to life.”

Fuqua is also an award-winning commercial and music video director, having worked with artists including Prince and brands such as Nike, Armani and Pirelli, among others.

Founded in 2015, Silverman and Owens’ Propagate has a portfolio that includes November 13: Attack On Paris and Haunted for Netflix, Lore for Amazon, Charmed for the CW, In Search Of for the History Channel and Planet of the Apps for Apple.

Fuqua is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.