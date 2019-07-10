Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale & More Join Mo Willems’ Comedy Special

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Cameron Esposito (Take My Wife), and Tony Hale (Veep) have joined the all-star line-up for the upcoming live one-hour special, Mo Willems & the Storytime All-Stars present Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Greg Silverman’s Stampede is producing the family comedy special, which marks the start of Willems’ two-year residency as the Kennedy Center’s first ever Education Artist-In-Residence. Also joining Willems on stage will be Greta Lee (Russian Doll), Tom Lennon (The Odd Couple), Natalie Morales (Abby’s), Oscar Nunez (The Office), puppeteer Joey Mazzarino (Sesame Street) and foley and sound effects artist Fred Newman (A Prairie Home Companion).

Willems is the author and illustrator of over 60 books for children, with millions of copies in print worldwide. The special will include performances of live readings of Willems’ work and musical numbers inspired by his world.

Bobcat Goldthwait is directing the event, which will take place on July 13. Stampede’s Jay Judah will oversee production and Danny Harris is producing.