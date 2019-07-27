Modern Love, Amazon Prime’s new romantic comedy anthology series from John Carney, will stream on Oct. 18.

The series is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, and explores all the different facets of amour.

Here at TCA today was Cristin Milioti who appears in an episode about a young women dealing with an unexpected pregnancy, and actor Gary Carr and Anne Hathaway, the latter who tries to find love while dealing with her bipolar disorder.

Many of the episodes are based on true stories, and consulting producer and editor of the “Modern Love” column Daniel Jones says that many of the original writers are as well.

Milioti said her episode is “beautifully nuanced” as her protagonist finds help in her doorman. A father/daughter love forms. “They make a huge impact on each other, so much is unspoken which so beautiful. It’s the energy in between them,” says Milioti, “It’s a love that’s hard to put your finger on, which some say is the best kind of love.”

Said Hathaway about her story, which revolves around a character named Lexi, “(my character) has a lot to learn that we’re worth loving.” Her love interest gives her the space to get through with what she needs to weather.

Asked today at TCA about how romantic comedies have transferred from the big screen to the small, Hathaway said “It clearly means there’s still an audience for them” and that audiences’ “time has become structured” and “what gets them to the movie theater” has changed. “People have figured out these more intimate stories are worth staying at home. I’m grateful they’re not extinct,” said the Les Miserables Oscar winner.

Also starring in the show is Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, John Gallagher Jr, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, and John Slattery and Shea Whigham.

Once and Sing Street helmer Carney writes, directs and serves as EP. Additionally, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), Tom Hall (Sensation) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless) directed episodes of the series. Horgan directed the Fey-Slattery led episode, which she also penned. Hall also wrote his episode and Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, The Hate U Give).

Todd Hoffman executive produces alongside Carney, and Trish Hofmann serves as co-executive producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times also serve as EPs. Modern Love is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and The New York Times.