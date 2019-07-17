‘Angry Birds Movie 2’: Sony, Target & Atom Tickets Team For Advance Paid Screening

EXCLUSIVE: Similar to Sony’s partnership with Amazon Prime on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, the studio’s teaming up with Target and Atom Tickets to offer moviegoers an advance paid screening to the Rovio sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Saturday, Aug. 3 ahead of pic’s Aug. 14 release.

Angry Birds Movie 2 will play at 1,000 theaters nationwide at 3 pm local time. Beginning today, Target REDcard members can go here to purchase tickets. Essentially it’s a promotion where two birds of a feather flock together: The main character in Angry Birds is Jason Sudeikis’ Red the bird, and the Culver City studio is partnering with Target REDcard customers. Starting July 24, these early access tickets will be open to all Target guests. Movie ticketing is exclusively powered by Atom.

“Target REDcard holders and guests will get the chance to buy tickets first to see just how and why the birds and the piggies could possibly form an alliance. Take your family, take your friends, take your frenemies, and catch this special advance screening,” said Adrian Smith, President, Domestic Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group.

Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania 3‘s paid advance screenings were solid successes respectively racking up $1.86M and $1.28M. More than free studio screenings, paid advance screenings are an indicator of opening weekend success with both pics also respectively debuting to $36.1M and $44M.

The first Angry Birds Movie made $107.5M domestic, $352.3M worldwide.