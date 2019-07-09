Andy King, Breakout Star Of Fyre Festival Documentary, Strikes Talent Deal With Spoke Studios & Shops TV Project

EXCLUSIVE: Andy King, the breakout star of Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, who was willing to “do whatever it took” to make the weekend happen, is set to front his own TV project after striking a talent deal with Spoke Studios.

King, who is a high-profile event producer outside of his work with Billy McFarland’s chaotic con-fest, has been a hot commodity since offering his help on the festival. Spoke Studios, producer of Discovery’s Idaho-set doc series River of No Return, has secured a “sweeping” talent deal in a competitive situation.

Spoke is currently shopping a TV series featuring King, who has been likened to being the Tim Gunn of the event production world, to a range of broadcasters and platforms. The company is also keen to leverage King’s frankness and his talent and brand experience across genres from original talk shows, unscripted series and podcasts.

King has worked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio to The Rolling Stones and on events such as Global Green’s annual Oscars gala and the launch party for the world’s largest ferris wheel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Producer Mark Allen Johnson, who has worked on shows such as American Underworld and Extreme Smuggling, is partnered with King on the deal after introducing him to Spoke Studios and the deal was brokered by Matt Sugarman at Weintraub|Tobin and Michael Salerno at Wheelhouse.

“No one was more surprised than I was that a documentary spotlighting my only professional strike-out would result in an unbelievable outpouring of love and support, and overwhelming amount of interest and offers. I’ve had a long, successful career as an event producer, and took an extraordinary leap of faith sharing openly and honestly my unique personal experience on Fyre Fest, and the phone has been ringing off the hook ever since. The barrage of memes notwithstanding, I’ve been granted an opportunity that’s impossible to pass up,” King said. “While, lately, I’ve said a word I’m not really used to ever saying ‘no’, I am excited to get behind brands of all types, after such a great experience with Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin, and I’m in great hands with Spoke Studios and excited to push the envelope with new business and media ventures, while continuing the work that I love and remaining 100% true to myself.”

Spoke Studios Co-President Joe Weinstock added, “It’s not every day that lightning strikes the zeitgeist as it has with Andy, who has resonated with viewers across the spectrum, but especially with younger demos that strongly identify with his realness, charm and unfiltered delivery. Everyone can relate to something going sideways, but Andy’s unflappable, unapologetic approach and the response from viewers and the whole industry is undeniable. He’s had an illustrious event-planning career for more than 25 years and we’re happy Andy has chosen Spoke to help harness his talent and life experience and share it with the world.”