Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Modern ‘Cinderella’ Heading To Broadway; ‘Killing Eve’ Writer Emerald Fennell Partnering

Andrew Lloyd Webber casually announced that his contemporary musical version of Cinderella, with a book by The Crown actress/Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell, will arrive on Broadway next year.

During an interview on UK’s Good Morning Britain (watch it below) this week, the Cats composer, asked about his unrelenting work habits, said, “I’ve got a new version of Cinderella that’s opening on Broadway next year.”

No additional details were provided, and a spokesman for Lloyd Webber could not confirm Broadway plans for the musical.

At the very least, though, the composer’s comment confirms considerable recent speculation in London’s theater press about Lloyd Webber’s hopes for the recently workshopped Cinderella. With lyrics by David Zippel (Hercules, City of Angels) and Fennell’s book, the new Cinderella reportedly has the title heroine falling in love with a man named Sebastian after Prince Charming has his own fling with a duke.

The musical received an industry presentation in London in May with a cast that included Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian and Jonny Fines as Prince Charming, along with Gary Wilmot, Ruthie Henshall, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Sophie Isaacs, and Rebecca Trehearn, among others. Various Broadway producers and theater owners reportedly attended the workshop.

London theater critic Mark Shenton tweeted the workshop’s program, and called the staging “confident, funny, fresh and sassy”:

Obviously I’m not reviewing CINDERELLA at this early stage of its life; but how seriously exciting to see (& hear) such a confident, funny, fresh & sassy contemporary tale of such a classic tale, a million miles from a panto but with some thrilling new @OfficialALW showstoppers. pic.twitter.com/aa4cadjxvN — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) May 17, 2019

Lloyd Webber confirmed last year that the musical was in the works but until his appearance on the British morning show this week little was known about plans or timing.

The composer appeared on the talk show to discuss Universal’s upcoming film version of Cats starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward. The brief, seemingly offhand remark about Cinderella arrives at about the 3:14 mark in the interview video below.