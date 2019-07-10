Andrew Garfield & Michaela Coel Join BBC’s Remake Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Chewing Gum star and creator Michaela Coel are to set to sashay away on the BBC’s remake of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The pair are the latest A-list stars to join the show. They will feature alongside the likes of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

The eight-part show, which will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, will also feature British presenters Graham Norton and Alan Carr and Michelle Visage, who has judged eight seasons of the U.S. format and four seasons of the All-Stars spinoff.

The adaptation, which is being produced by World of Wonder for the youth-skewing network this year, will look to crown one of the UK’s top drag artists the “Queen of Great Britain.”

Contestants will compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, where they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to “sashay away.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was commissioned by Damian Kavanagh, outgoing controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, Controller, BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Sally Miles and Bruce McCoy, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Coel said, “I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher.”

Garfield added, “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show.”