Andrea Riseborough To Star In Michael Morris’ Real-Life-Inspired Drama ‘To Leslie’

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Riseborough has boarded To Leslie, which Bloodline EP Michael Morris will direct off Ryan Binaco’s screenplay which is inspired by the life of his mother.

Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers along with Kelsey Law. Binaco is also executive producing.

Riseborough will play Leslie, a West Texas single mother who won the lottery and squandered it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption.

“Ever since we worked together on Bloodline I knew that Andrea would be the ideal person to play Leslie,” said Morris. “Andrea is totally committed to the truth. She thinks incredibly deeply about the smallest moments and as an actress she is constantly surprising, challenging and fearless.”

Riseborough can next be seen starring in Stefano Sollima’s true-crime drug series ZeroZeroZero for Amazon, as the lead in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of The Grudge for Sony and in Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller, Possessor. Earlier this year, she appeared in Lone Scherfig’s The Kindness of Strangers which opened the Berlin Film Festival, and in 2018 received critical acclaim for her role as the title character in Nancy, a film which she produced under her production banner, Mother Sucker. Her other film and television credits include The Death of Stalin, Black Mirror, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Best Picture Oscar winner Birdman.

Morris just directed the pilot of Netflix’s upcoming Locke & Key. He most recently helmed episodes of Better Call Saul, Preacher, and Halt and Catch Fire for AMC, and 13 Reasons Why for Netflix. His episodic directing credits also include Billions and Shameless for Showtime as well as House of Cards and Bloodline for Netflix among others.

BCDF has recently been developing an array of book franchises for film and TV, including New York Times Bestseller The Language of Flowers which will star Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson; bestseller The Hating Game, which shoots in August with Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell starring; runaway International Bestseller The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry starring Naveen Andrews; Marie Lu’s #1 NYT bestselling sci-fi series Legend; NYT bestselling supernatural romance series Hush, Hush and romance-comedy bestseller Can You Keep a Secret? which comes out this September with Alexandra Daddario starring. Deadline exclusively reported this week that Vertical Entertainment acquired the movie.

