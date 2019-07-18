New ‘An Officer And A Gentleman’ Stage Musical Announces North American Tour

A new musical stage version of An Officer And A Gentleman will launch a North American tour in fall of 2020, producer Work Light Productions announced today.

The musical features a newly adapted book by Dick Scanlan (Tony-nominated in 2002 for Thoroughly Modern Millie and in 2010 for Everyday Rapture), based on an earlier book by Douglas Day Stewart (who wrote the screenplay for the 1982 movie) and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

In addition to writing the newest version, Scanlan will direct. In a statement, he said, “Like all good stories, An Officer and a Gentleman is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs and costumes – the U.S. Navy. And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor and the ways in which our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we’ll achieve it.”

The score will feature a catalogue of 1980s hits, including the film’s chart-topper “Up Where We Belong.” Choreography will be handled by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

Richard Gere, Debra Winger, ‘An Officer and A Gentleman’ (1982) Shutterstock

A previous adaptation of the 1982 Richard Gere-Debra Winger film, with a book by Day Stewart and Cooper Cohen, opened in 2012 at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Poorly received, the musical closed six weeks later.

A spokesman for the upcoming tour emphasized that Scanlan’s version is most definitely not the Australian version. Day Stewart and Cooper Cohen revised their book for a 2018 UK tour (pictured above), and Work Light Productions has partnered with UK producers Curve on the entirely new upcoming version, with a different creative team of book writer, director and choreographer.

In a statement, producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions said, “The lift, the officer’s hat, the song…sometimes one moment imbeds itself in the cultural memory of a generation. That’s where live theater really shines, in its ability to create a world that earns that big moment.”

Serving as music supervisor/arranger for the tour will be Dan Lipton (The Band’s Visit), with George Dyer providing orchestrations and arrangements of the ’80s song score.

The upcoming An Officer And A Gentleman is produced by Work Light Productions in association with Jamie Wilson, Curve, Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. The North American tour is being booked and marketed by Bond Theatrical Group.

Casting and tour cities will be announced at a later date.