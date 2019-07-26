Amy Schumer Comedy ‘Love, Beth’ Gets Hulu Series Order As Part Of First-Look Deal

Hulu is expanding its original comedy slate and its relationship with Amy Schumer, ordering 10 episodes of Love, Beth, a half-hour comedy series created, directed, written, executive produced by and starring Schumer, from Endeavor Content. The project is the first for Schumer under her just-signed first-look deal with the streaming network.

The news was announced Friday as part of Hulu’s presentation at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Further details on the series will be announced in the coming weeks. It’s slated to launch on Hulu in late 2020.

Kim Caramelee and Kevin Kane also will executive produce with Schumer. Endeavor Content is representing international sales.

Schumer created and hosted the self-titled Inside Amy Schumer which aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016. She won an outstanding variety sketch series Emmy for the series in 2015. In the works for Schumer on the film side is She Came to Me, the Rebecca Miller pic starring alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She will also star in and produce Universal’s Who Invited Her? with Reese Witherspoon producing.