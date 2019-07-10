Amy Hartwick Exits As ABC Studios Head Of Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Hartwick is stepping down as SVP, Creative Development, ABC Studios where she has overseen comedy development since June 2011.

Hartwick is the third top ABC Studios executive to depart the studio, now part of Disney TV Studios. Under a major reorganization announced this morning, ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and the studio’s EVP Business Operations Howard Davine stepped down and will be replaced by two senior 20th Century Fox TV executives, Jonnie Davis and Josh Sussman, respectively.

There is no immediate replacement for Hartwick, whose exit is not believed to be part of a major executive overhaul by new ABC Studios President Davis. There aren’t any other immediate changes in the ranks at the studio planned, I hear.

Hartwick, who has a long track record in comedy development, was one of Moran’s first hires and has been among his closest associates at the studio. She oversaw the development and growth of the black-ish franchise, which includes the award-winning original series, heading into its sixth season on ABC, breakout spinoff series grown-ish, which is going to Season 3 on Freeform and the buzzy prequel mixed-ish, which will join black-ish on the ABC schedule next season.

Another comedy series Hartwick shepherded at ABC Studios is American Housewife, renewed for a fourth season by ABC. She also oversaw the Four Dads comedy pilot in consideration at Disney+.

Before moving to ABC Studios, Hartwick was VP, Comedy Development, ABC Entertainment, for six years. There she was a major champion of Modern Family, which she supported and helped nurture from the pitch. At the network, she also oversaw development of The Middle, Happy Endings and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

Prior to ABC, Hartwick was director of comedy at 20th Century Fox TV, where she developed scripted series My Name Is Earl and Jake in Progress and helped to develop 20th TV’s first reality franchise, The Simple Life and The Simple Life 2: Road Trip, with Bunim-Murray.

Hartwick began her career in the TV department at New Line Cinema and was later accepted into NBC’s Associate’s Program.