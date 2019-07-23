‘America’s Top Dog’: ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Host Curt Menefee & Ex-Secret Service Member Nick White To Front A&E Competition Series

Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee is to front A&E’s canine competition series America’s Top Dog alongside expert trainer and former Secret Service member Nick White.

The pair are to front the series, which sees four police K9 teams, including the dogs from the hit police series Live PD, compete against one civilian team in each episode for the title of Top Dog.

The teams will be tested on their speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a series of expert tasks on a massive obstacle course including navigating a complex maze for scented items and apprehending and taking down a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges. Each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice. In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of “America’s Top Dog” and an additional $25,000 cash prize.

Menefee, who also hosts wrap-up show The OT, and White, who was a former U.S. Marine, will be joined by sideline reporter Jamie Little, a seasoned motor sports reporter covering the pit road for Fox NASCAR, as well as an animal rescue ambassador who served as a reporter at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Show.

The series will air this winter on A&E and is produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, which also makes Live PD. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, Jordana Starr and Holly Wofford. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb and Brad Holcman , while A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the show and format.