‘America’s Most Musical Family’ Adds Ciara, Debbie Gibson, David Dobrik As Judges For Nickelodeon Competition

Ciara, Debbie Gibson and digital media’s David Dobrik will be the judges for the new Nickelodeon music competition show, America’s Most Musical Family. The series will be hosted by Nick Lachey and will premiere on an unspecified date in the fall.

The show features families of two or more relatives who perform together, ranging from a father/daughter duo, sibling groups, and a 12-member, multi-generational brass ensemble. Over the course of 12 hour-long episodes and one half-hour special, the 30 musical families will battle for the chance to win a $250,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Republic Records.

America’s Most Musical Family was announced in February and has begun production in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Lachey and our incredibly talented judges—Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson—to Nickelodeon,” said Rob Bagshaw, EVP of Unscripted Content. “Nick continues to wow crowds performing alongside his brother Drew in 98°; Debbie remains the record-holder as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number-one hit; David’s razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will help families build their brand; and Ciara leads her own family in the spotlight as she continues her chart-topping career as a true triple threat. But ultimately, this competition for all ages is about celebrating exceptionally talented families.”

America’s Most Musical Family is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, with IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss, So You Think You Can Dance), Claire Kosloff and showrunner Jeff Boggs (Nashville Star, Who Will Rock You?) as executive producers.

Ciara also serves as executive producer, alongside Republic Records and Nickelodeon’s Bagshaw and Paul J Medford. The series is directed by Julia Knowles (The X Factor, MTV Europe Music Awards), with stage design by set designer Anton Goss (The Voice, Shark Tank). Production of America’s Most Musical Family is overseen for Nickelodeon by Bagshaw.