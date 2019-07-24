‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday Ratings, ‘Love Island’ Still Treading Water

NBC finished first in Tuesday’s primetime ratings ranking thanks to America’s Got Talent, which topped all of the Big 4 with a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and an impressive 9.99 million viewers for its two-hour show. The talent competition ticked up a tenth from last week to hits best result since June 25.

AGT led into NBC’s new reality comedy competition Bring the Funny (0.9, 4.61M), which dipped a tenth from last week. Nonetheless, NBC dominated the evening with an average 1.4 rating, a full point ahead of the pack.

CBS’ romantic reality show romp Love Island (0.4, 2.25M) shared the same hour as AGT and continues to just keep its head above water, matching Monday’s rating but down since its July 9 premiere. Meanwhile, the CBS drama Blood & Treasure (0.3, 2.92M) remained steady.

The Fox special USA Champions: The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (0.3, 1.04M) celebrated the country’s soccer champs but took in soft numbers.

As for the CW, the ratings needle managed to hold its position with the sci-fi action series Pandora (0.1, 640,000) matching its premiere last week and The 100 (0.2, 540,000) also steady.