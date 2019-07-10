‘America’s Got Talent’: Ellie Kemper, Jay Leno, Brad Paisley & Dwyane Wade Buzz In As Guest Judges

NBC’s summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent has a few aces up its sleeve for the rest of the summer. Ellie Kemper, Jay Leno, country singer Brad Paisley and NBA star Dwyane Wade are set as guest judges on the competition series in the coming weeks.

The quartet individually will join regulars Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union — who is married to Wade — Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, along with host Terry Crews. Paisley will be the first to augment the panel, for this coming Tuesday’s episode; Wade appears on July 23; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Kemper joins on July 30; and former longtime Tonight Show host Leno does his judging on August 6.

Each guest judge will have his or her own Golden Buzzer to share with an act that they feel should go straight to the live shows.

Counting seven days of digital and linear delayed viewing, America’s Got Talent is averaging a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers so far this summer, per Nielsen Media Research. AGT has ranked as TV’s No. 1 entertainment telecast in both 18-49 and total viewers in those L+SD every week when airing an original this summer.

Created by Cowell, America’s Got Talent is co-produced by Fremantle and his Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.