Sarah Paulson Scales Back On ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ As She Ratchets Up On ‘Ratched’

Deadline has heard that Emmy winner Sarah Paulson isn’t completely sitting out on American Horror Story: 1984, she’ll just have a smaller part in the upcoming season of the FX series as she takes on the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched.

Taking on two lead roles in two series is a tall order, and Paulson, we understand, will remain focused on Ratched. The last time Paulson had a smaller role on AHS was in season 1 as medium Billie Dean Howard across three episodes.

Nurse Ratched is a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest origins story, set in 1947 and following Ratched’s (Paulson) journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster. The series will track her murderous progression through the mental health care system. Sharon Stone, Rosanna Arquette, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, and Corey Stoll also star. Ratched scored a two-season, 18-episode, straight-to-series order at Netflix in September 2017.

American Horror Story: 1984 debuts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 PM on FX.