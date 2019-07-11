‘American Horror Story: 1984’: First Look At Season 9 Cast

Ryan Murphy has given us a first look at the cast for American Horror Story: 1984 via Instagram.

“To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here’s the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks. Enjoy!,” Murphy wrote.

The clip opens to the eerie sound of a door creaking open to what appears to be some sort of cabin, and an ominous figure in black. In the clip we see Cody Fern, Gus Kenworthy, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts as well as Matthew Morrison, Pose star Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton and Zach Villa. AHS alum Sarah Paulson will have a smaller part in the upcoming season of the FX series as she takes on the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, we hear.

Little is known about AHS Season 9, other than the theme is ’80s slasher films.



American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere September 18 on FX. Watch Murphy’s teaser below.