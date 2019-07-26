Starz COO Gives Big Thumbs Up To ‘American Gods’ Third Season Reset

The third season of American Gods is a long way off hitting the small screen but Starz’s COO told the TCA today that he is very happy with the way the latest installment of the Neil Gaiman adaption is going.

“We feel like it coming along really well and it’ll be a great show for us next season” Jeffrey Hirsch said on Friday, noting that scripts are coming into the premium cabler’s HQ.

After some creative stumbles BTS in Season 2, Walking Dead alum Charles “Chic” Eglee was on board as the new showrunner for Season 3 on March 15.

The first season of the small screen version of EP Gaiman’s award winning novel was run by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who brought the project from the page to TV. After dust-ups with the moneymen, Fuller and Green exited stage left and Jesse Alexander was brought in as showrunner for Season 2, working closely with Gaiman.

Alexander left in the last days of post-production of the second season of the Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane-led show