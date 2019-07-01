‘American Animals’ Outfit Raw Boosts TV Drama Team With Head Of Scripted From Studio Lambert

American Animals and Three Identical Strangers outfit Raw has hired Sara Murray from UK producer Studio Lambert to serve in the newly created role of head of scripted TV.

Murray will be tasked with growing the company’s TV scripted division. At Studio Lambert, which like Raw is owned by All3Media, she was an executive producer on upcoming ten-part Amazon/Virgin Media series The Feed by Channing Powell

(The Walking Dead), and worked on shows including Girl On A Wire by Thomas Martin (Tin Star).

Raw’s TV scripted development slate includes projects with Clio Barnard, Lucy Kirkwood, Tom Edge and Juliette Towhidi, alongside Bart Layton’s first scripted TV commission. The firm is also currently in production on factual series for Netflix, CNN and Discovery.

Murray was previously script editor on Andrew Davies’ ITV drama Dr Zhivago, TV development producer on hit Channel4 series Top Boy by Ronan Bennett and script editor on long-running UK soap EastEnders. She was worked at Channel4

as development editor working on shows including Misfits by Howard Overman, The Devil’s Whore by Peter Flannery, and Red Riding by Tony Grisoni.

Raw’s founder Dimitri Doganis said, “Sara has a fantastic track record of spotting and successfully developing compelling stories, and she has great relationships with some of the best new and established writers around. With a growing and really exciting slate of TV projects for the UK and international networks and SVOD platforms – and a growing slate of feature films heading into production – it’s a great moment for Sara to join the team.”

Raw recently wrapped on featured Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette and Damien Lewis. Upcoming movies include the narrative version of Three Identical Strangers by Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten, Bart Layton’s next film Ravens by Peter Straughan, and Michael Pearce’s second film Invasion written by Joe Barton.