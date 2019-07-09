AMC Networks Ups 2 Key Execs In Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming

AMC Networks has promoted two key executives in its non-fiction and alternative programming group — Marco Bresaz to senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming, and Kelly Nash to a vp role. The group is responsible for developing and overseeing unscripted content for AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV.

The non-fiction group’s slate includes hit series Talking Dead, Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Ride with Norman Reedus and James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, as well as critically-acclaimed true crime docuseries Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders and the forthcoming The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park.

AMC Networks

“Marco and Kelly have proven themselves to be two of the best creative executives in our business and have played an integral role in the evolution of non-fiction programming on our networks,” said Eliot Goldberg, the company’s executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming. “Our non-fiction series have proven not only to be excellent complements to our scripted programming, but critical and ratings successes in their own right. Marco and Kelly have been instrumental in that growth and success and we’re thrilled to have them continue to build our non-fiction lineup across all three networks.”

Related Story AMC To Adapt Mona Awad's 'Bunny' Novel For TV; Megan Mostyn-Brown To Pen Pilot

Bresaz joined the company in 2010 as vice president of original programming and development for SundanceTV, and in 2013, moved over to AMC to join the network’s non-fiction and alternative programming team. His series include Ride With Norman Reedus, Making Of The Mob: NY and Chicago, The American West, Comic Book Men, Game Of Arms and the upcoming Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America. Bresaz added SundanceTV to his purview in 2015 where he has overseen Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, and The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park. Bresaz also added non-fiction programming for BBC America in 2018. Previously, he was a vice president at TV Land, and has also worked at TNN, Spike TV, Nick at Nite and was a production executive at ABC Daytime.

Nash, who joined AMC Networks in 2015 as director of non-fiction and alternative programming, has overseen AMC Visionaries documentary series. Seasons have included James Cameron’s Secret History Of Science Fiction, Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics and Eli Roth’s History of Horror. Nash also helped shepherd late night talk shows Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler and Geeking Out, as well as true crime docuseries Ministry Of Evil: The Twisted Cult Of Tony Alamo and No One Saw A Thing for SundanceTV. Previously, Nash was a development executive at Fishbowl Worldwide Media, New Line Television, Oxygen and CAA.