AMC Networks’ Acorn Hires Kerensa Samanidis As General Manager, Acorn TV International

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, the streaming service for British and international TV, is growing its international team with the appointment of Kerensa Samanidis to the newly created role of General Manager of Acorn TV International.

The former FilmStruck executive is now based in Acorn’s London office and has recently been a consultant for Acorn TV. As General Manager, she will be responsible for the overall development, management and operation of the premium TV streaming service for all markets outside of the Americas.

She will oversee strategy, programming, product, marketing and distribution. Last year, Acorn TV expanded into territories including Mexico, Spain, Scandinavia, Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand. Samanidis will report to Matthew Graham, General Manager of Acorn TV.

Samanidis was previously General Manager of FilmStruck International where she oversaw the launch of the service across Europe before it was shuttered last year.

Rakhee Birdi has also joined the company as Marketing Director for Acorn TV International. She previously led marketing at FilmStruck International and was Head of Subscription Marketing for News Inc in the UK.

Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV, said, “We’re thrilled to have Kerensa join the Acorn TV family and grow our international subscribership. Since launching in dozens of territories last year, we’ve seen extraordinary worldwide interest in the service and its first-rate catalogue of exclusive international dramas, mysteries, and comedies. With Kerensa’s past success with streaming services, we expect her to play a vital role in our continued international growth.”

Samanidis added, “Acorn TV has achieved monumental success in the U.S. and Canada, and I’m delighted to be joining the talented team to continue this success story in new markets. The demand for quality British TV has never been higher so it’s exciting to be working on a service with such strong potential at such a pivotal time within the OTT industry.”

Acorn’s slate includes Doc Martin, Line of Duty, Manhunt, Jack Taylor, Foyle’s War, George Gently, Detectorists, The Secret Agent and The Great Train Robbery.