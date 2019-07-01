AMC At Comic-Con: ‘The Walking Dead’ Take Over (Plus Seth Rogen, George Takei, Zachary Quinto)

If AMC has their way this year’s Comic-Con International will be swarmed by zombies in historic fashion. The stars and creative team behind The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will be turning out in force in San Diego and AMC hopes zombified fans will do the same for promotions such as the new and improved DeadQuarters fan zone, a Walker Horde photo opp, gaming demo previews, and a canned-food drive for Feeding San Diego.

AMC will also bring key cast members and the producers of Preacher, NOS4A2, and The Terror: Infamy to the San Diego expo for pop culture and and genre entertainment. A quick overview of AMC’s full-court press at this year’s 50th edition of Comic-Con:

SATURDAY JULY 19

Fear the Walking Dead (noon, Hall H) Packed panel includes stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Rubén Blades, and Karen David. Also aboard: Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe; showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg; executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero; and director and co-executive producer, Michael Satrazemis.

The Walking Dead (1pm, Hall H) Panelists include stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming. Also on board: Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang; executive producers Kirkman, Alpert, Hurd, and Nicotero.

The Terror: Infamy (4:45pm, Room 6A) Preview panel for the horror anthology’s Season 2 tale include cast members Derek Mio, George Takei, Kiki Sukezane, and Cristina Rodlo, along with co-creators Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein.

Preacher (7pm, Hall H) Panel previewing the fourth and final season of the Vertigo Comics adaptation includes executive producer Seth Rogen, stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Graham McTavish, and Mark Harelik.

SATURDAY JULY 20

NOS4A2 (5:30pm, Room 6A) Panelists include cast members Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, along with showrunner Jami O’Brien and executive producer Joe Hill.

Beyond the convention’s panel programming, AMC will host DeadQuarters (at 4th Avenue and L Street) the “official fan zone” of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. This year’s edition ” will feature a curated walk through of settings (including “Winter Escape” from the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead) as well as an elaborate treehouse and plane crash site inspired by Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Video game demos and previews will also be on site. DeadQuarters will be open to the public July 18-20, 11:00am-6:30pm and for July 21 from 11:00am-4:00pm.

AMC also invites fans to dress as zombies for an official Walker Horde moment at Petco Park on July 20 (doors open at 9am). Attendees will help recreate a walker scene for a photo that will be part of an official marketing campaign for the 10th season of The Walking Dead.