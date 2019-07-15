Amazon Studios To Receive Visionary Award At GLSEN Respect Awards

GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth, announced today that they will be honoring Amazon Studios with the Visionary Award at the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles. Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke will accept the award on behalf of the organization. Amazon will join previously announced honoree Apple CEO Tim Cook who is set to receive the Champion Award.

Amazon is known for its commitment to LGBTQ representation in an entertainment landscape that is being used as a platform for social change. The streaming platform and studio has exhibited itself as an ally with shows like Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, Danger & Eggs as well as partnerships that enable them to present the best in LGBTQ film. In addition, Amazon Studios has supported the LGBTQ community around issues like marriage equality and anti-discrimination laws, including making diversity an important factor in the search for their new headquarters.

“Amazon Studios is humbled and awed by GLSEN honoring us with the Visionary Award,” said Salke. “We firmly believe that content should reflect our global society and that representation brings about understanding, acceptance and the valuing of different perspectives. Allowing authentic voices the opportunity to reach a broad audience is key to changing the narrative for many underrepresented groups and we feel privileged to work in a place that supports that for storytellers.”

“We are deeply honored to present the Visionary Award to Amazon Studios, for their deep commitment to affirming and groundbreaking LGBTQ representation,” adds Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. “Visibility matters, and LGBTQ students and youth are inspired by stories that affirm and celebrate their right to be exactly who they are.”

The GLSEN Respect Awards was first introduced in 2004 and is held in Los Angeles and New York to showcase the work of students, educators, community leaders, and corporations who serve as exemplary role models and have made a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ youth. Past honorees include Kerry Washington, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Zendaya, Brendon Urie, Shonda Rhimes, and Carla Gugino.