Amazon Orders Tracy Oliver Comedy Series From Amy Poehler & Universal TV

Amazon Studios has ordered 10 episodes of a female-focused half-hour comedy series from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a deal. It’s set for premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Created, written and executive produced by Oliver, the Untitled Tracy Oliver Project (fka Harlem) is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Oliver executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky. Amazon Studios and Universal Television produce in association with Paper Kite Productions.

“This series is a dream project for me,” said Oliver. “I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning. I can’t wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship.”

Oliver is the creator, executive producer/showrunner and a director on BET’s upcoming television adaptation of The First Wives Club, starring Michelle Buteau (Enlisted), Jill Scott (Why Did I Get Married?) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (This Is Us). Oliver co-wrote the screenplay for Girls Trip, which grossed more than $100 million at the global box office. She also wrote the Warner Bros. feature The Sun Is Also a Star and has numerous feature film projects in various stages of development including writing and directing Survive the Night, a music-themed horror thriller for Warner Bros. and Pharrell Williams, and Rapper’s Delight for producer Stephanie Allain and Paula Wagner. Oliver currently is producing a Clueless remake for Paramount.

“We are huge fans of Tracy and have long admired her work,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “She’s an incredibly talented writer and producer, and we’re thrilled to work with her on a project that reflects the kind of inclusive, joyful creative content we want to be involved with at Amazon Studios, and that our Amazon Prime Video customers want to see. We’re also so excited to be in business with Amy and Paper Kite. Jen Salke and I have known Amy for many years, and we’re so pleased to have the opportunity to work with her again.”

Oliver is repped by ICM Partners, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan.

