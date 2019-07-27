While Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly not planning a Season 3 for her acclaimed and now Emmy-nominated comedy series Fleabag Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said Saturday at TCA that “I dream of wiggle room” as far as the possibility for another chapter.

Fleabag‘s Season 2 was nominated for eleven Emmys last week including Outstanding Comedy Series, and Waller-Bridge landing writing and lead actress comedy nods.

“I’m basically her stalker,” quipped Salke. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

Salke expounded on how audiences for the single-woman-in-London series found it in Season 2.

“In a world of peak TV, there’s so many choices,” she said. “It takes time for some of these show to find their path.”

“We knew we had something special, we revere Phoebe and she’s an incredible talent,” added Salke.

Fleabag follows a single woman, her dysfunctional dating life and family as she comes to grip with a friend’s death.