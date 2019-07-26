Amazon Positions Theatrical/Streaming Release ‘The Report’ Deeper In Awards Season

EXCLUSIVE: In a play to strike when the iron is hot with awards season voters, Amazon will now launch Scott Z. Burns’ The Report deeper in season with a theatrical debut on Nov. 15, followed by an Amazon Prime Video play beginning Nov. 29. This is around the same time last year that Netflix launched Roma, however that pic went theatrical over Thanksgiving with a Dec. 14 global streaming date.

Originally the movie was set to hit theaters on Sept. 27 with a Prime Video streaming date of Oct. 10.

The Report, follows one man’s pursuit of justice and adherence to oversight and accountability, chronicles not only the CIA’s secret torture program, but also the remarkable struggle to release the report that tested the nation’s separation of powers and the rule of law. Pic stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall. Producers are Burns, Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox, Danny Gabai of Vice Studios, Eddy Moretti and Michael Sugar, and executive produced by Nancy Dubuc, Shane Smith and Natalie Farrey of Vice Studios, Lila Yacoub, Michael DiVerdi, Vincent Landay and TJ Rinomato.

The Report came out of its Sundance premiere earlier this year with a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s where Amazon spent $14M to acquire the movie. Burns pic has been acclaimed for speaking truth to power at an uncertain time in the world. Benjamin Lee of The Guardian beamed back in January, “It’s such a rare thrill to see a smart, adult drama like The Report that I left its Sundance premiere on an adrenaline high as if I had just seen the latest Mission: Impossible movie, giddy from the ride I had just taken. What makes this so remarkable is that the film, an exhaustive retelling of the investigation into CIA’s post-9/11 ‘enhanced interrogation’ practices, avoids forcing the facts into Hollywood formula, allowing us to simply bear witness as intelligent people discuss, argue and debate in government offices for two hours.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Report will also be playing TIFF.