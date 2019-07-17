Amazon Scores German Football Docu-Series ‘Inside Borussia Dortmund’

Amazon is heading to Germany for its next football fix – the SVOD service has scored a doc series looking at Borussia Dortmund.

The digital platform has ordered Inside Borussia Dortmund from producer and director Aljoscha Pause, who has made films including Being Mario Götze.

The doc will explore the club’s 2018/19 season, which saw Dortmund, who were previously managed by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, miss out on the Bundesliga title to rivals Bayern Munich on the last day of the season. It will launch on August 16 globally.

The four-part docu-series will go inside the team with the first three episodes releasing weekly every Friday, and the finale streaming on September 13.

It is the latest football doc for Amazon, which previously aired All or Nothing: Manchester City, going inside the English Premier League champions, as well as Starbucks and Joe Roth-produced This Is Football, which Deadline revealed earlier this month, and weekly UK series Back of the Net, hosted by former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch and produced by Sony’s Human Media.