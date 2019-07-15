Amazon Developing Jack Reacher Drama Series From Nick Santora Based On Lee Child Books

In a competitive situation, Amazon has landed the rights to develop a script-to-series drama based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s bestselling book series, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora. The project will be a co-production of Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television.

Santora will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series.

Child’s Jack Reacher is a billion-dollar brand published in 49 languages and 101 territories. With more than 100 million books sold, the series has commanded over a billion dollars in global sales. Amazon Studios recently greenlit Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for a third season, which is also a Paramount Television and Skydance Television production.

Santora executive produces alongside Lee Child, Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive produce for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the project for Skydance.

Santora currently has two projects in the works with Quibi – an action thriller with Liam Hemsworth attached to star and a new take on The Fugitive, with Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. Santora created, exec produced and ran drama series Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS. He also co-created and exec produced Breakout Kings, which aired for two seasons on A&E and co-executive produced Fox’s Prison Break.

Skydance Television’s slate includes the Emmy-nominated Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon, Condor and Foundation.

Paramount Television’s roster includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, 13 Reasons Why, The Alienist, First Wives Club, Looking for Alaska and Home Before Dark.

Child is repped by APA, Darley Anderson Literary Agency, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.