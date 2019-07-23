Amazon Developing Investment Comedy ‘JNNA’ From Matt Tolmach & ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andrew Guest

Amazon has put in development JNNA, a half-hour comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Andrew Guest, from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Guest, JNNA is a half-hour comedy about the next big investment craze…humans.

Guest executive produces with Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl via Matt Tolmach Productions.. Nick Van Der Kolk and Mike Merrill co-executive produce.

The project is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

Guest has worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine since Season 3 as a co-executive producer, then consulting producer since Season 4. The series is going into its seventh season on NBC. Guest’s other writing credits include Suburgatory, Marry Me and most recently The Twilight Zone and Brockmire.

Tolmach recently executive produced Spider-Man: Far From Home and is producing the upcoming Jumanji sequel and Spider-Man spinoff Morbius. In TV, he serves as an executive producer on Hulu’s Future Man.