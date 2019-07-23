Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Dana Calvo To Co-Run ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Under New Overall Deal With Legendary TV Studios

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Toronto Unveils Star-Powered Lineup That Gives Clues To 2020 Oscar Race

Read the full story

Amazon Developing Investment Comedy ‘JNNA’ From Matt Tolmach & ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andrew Guest

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Amazon

Amazon has put in development JNNA, a half-hour comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer-producer Andrew Guest, from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Guest, JNNA is a half-hour comedy about the next big investment craze…humans.

Guest executive produces with Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl via Matt Tolmach Productions.. Nick Van Der Kolk and Mike Merrill co-executive produce.

The project is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV.

Guest has worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine since Season 3 as a co-executive producer, then consulting producer since Season 4. The series is going into its seventh season on NBC. Guest’s other writing credits include Suburgatory, Marry Me and most recently The Twilight Zone and Brockmire.

Tolmach recently executive produced Spider-Man: Far From Home and is producing  the upcoming Jumanji sequel and Spider-Man spinoff Morbius. In TV, he serves as an executive producer on Hulu’s Future Man. 

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad