'This Close' Creators Address Impact Of Mental Health On Deaf Community – TCA

Amazon Takes On Netflix In British Stand-Up Battle With Avalon-Produced Specials Featuring 'Catastrophe's Rob Delaney

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video stepped on to the Netflix-dominated stand-up comedy turf by commissioning its first special from Jim Gaffigan.

The SVOD is now taking this battle to the UK with six-stand up specials from the likes of Catastrophe star and co-creator Rob Delaney as well as raft of other top British comedians.

The company has struck a deal with Avalon, the producer behind Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, to produce six specials.

Delaney, who has been a fixture in the UK since creating the C4/Amazon comedy with Sharon Horgan, will be joined by from Chris Ramsey, star of Comedy Central’s The Chris Ramsey show, Almost Royal star Ed Gamble, musical comedy duo Flo & Joan, Jayde Adams, who is hosting Comedy Central’s Amusical and Paul Chowdhry, who is starring alongside Patrick Dempsey in Sky Italia thriller Devils.

The specials from Ramsey, Gamble, Flo & Joan and Chowdhry will launch Monday August 19 with the remaining specials to follow later in the year.

This comes as Gaffigan’s Quality Time launches on Amazon on August 16, while specials from Alonzo Bodden, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, who perform under the name #IMomSoHard, Alice Wetterlund and Mike E. Winfield launch on August 23.

