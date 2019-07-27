Amazon has struck a first-look deal with A Simple Favor and The Shallows star Blake Lively as it continues to strike overall deals with high-profile talent.

Amazon Studios has just closed the deal with Lively, who broke out via teen drama Gossip Girl, and is now in development with a couple of projects including a series set in New York that includes a “fashion component.”

The news was revealed Saturday during Amazon’s exec session at the TCA summer press tour.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline, “It took a long time but we just closed a deal with Blake, we closed a first-look deal and we’re talking and developing a show. It’s not ready. It’s set in New York, there’s a fashion component.”

The second project is based around a piece of IP, although the SVOD service did not provide details.

Next up for Lively is the Reed Morano-directed spy film Rhythm Section. The femme spy pic is set to be released in November, after it was pushed back from its February bow.

Based on Mark Burnell’s series of Stephanie Patrick novels, Rhythm Section centers on Lively’s protagonist who takes on an assassin’s identity so she can wage revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing under their EON banner. IM Global financed. Paramount Pictures took global rights.