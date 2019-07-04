Amazon Scores Weekly Soccer Series Fronted By Ex-Liverpool Legend Peter Crouch & Produced By Sony’s Human Media

Amazon is to launch a weekly soccer series featuring former Liverpool legend Peter Crouch. The SVOD service is to air weekly studio entertainment format Back of the Net during the English Premier League season – coming after it scored the rights to a handful of live games from next season.

Crouch, who scored 42 goals in three seasons for the six-times European champions, is hosting alongside broadcaster Gabby Logan and comedian John Bishop.

Back of the Net is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Human Media, which was set up last year by former BBC and NBCU exec Alan Brown, and Buzz 16, the company run by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville. Brown will showrun with Luke Shiach as series producer.

The show will launch this summer to coincide with the start of the season and episodes will be released every Tuesday after each Premier League round. Each week the team will be joined by a live studio audience, and a mix of celebrity and football guests. They look back at the matches and forward to the next and it will also feature football greats telling stories and revealing secret talents.

This comes as Amazon Prime Video will launch a handful of live Premier Leagues in December. The service has scored two full fixture rounds.

Crouch said, “I’m really excited to start this show with Gabby and John and I’m hoping it’s going to be a smooth transition from bench to sofa.”

“Working with incredible on and off screen talent, Back of the Net is the next in our offering of UK Original productions for Prime Video,” said Georgia Brown, Director EU Originals, Prime Video. “We’re so excited to bring what will be a hilarious, fun-filled show to our audiences weekly.”

“While our live Premier League coverage in December will of course focus on the action, we wanted to bring back the humour and quirkiness of a studio show based on the nation’s favourite sport,” added Alex Green, MD Sports, Prime Video. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Peter, Gabby and John will be our regular hosts, offering their wit, banter and anecdotes, every week of the season.”